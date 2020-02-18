Allen Lund Company Completes Acquisition of ﻿Des Moines Truck Brokers

The Allen Lund Company, a transportation and logistics provider, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Des Moines Truck Broker’s, Inc. (DMTB), a distinguished brokerage of over 50 years. February 17, 2020, was the first day of operations.

The acquisition brings Allen Lund Company’s exceptional reputation and operational excellence together with DMTB’s award-winning proven track record with their product-diverse customer base.

“With this acquisition, company culture was an important factor for ALC. While doing our research, the executive team was very impressed with the people and the culture they have created at DMTB” said Eddie Lund, president of Allen Lund Company. “We can confidently say that DMTB has a group that is team-oriented, maintains a strong work ethic, values customer service, and enjoys what they do. We are certain they are a great fit for our company.”

“We take great pride in the business my father started and our fifty-year reputation,” said Jimmy DeMatteis DMTB president and CEO. DeMatteis continued, “I have tremendous confidence in our DMTB team. Very few companies do what we do the way we do it and the Allen Lund Company does it the right way too! I have always admired the Lund’s and the business they have built. As we have grown, I would be lying if I said we didn’t try in some way to emulate ALC. Both companies have received the NASTC Broker of the Year award, DMTB in 2009 and 2013 and ALC in 2010. I can’t think of another company in this industry that we align with better than ALC. Throughout this process, I have found myself energized and excited to see what we can do as a unified team. Every single person I have dealt with at ALC has been welcoming, warm, and professional. I have been blown away with the many talented people behind the scenes and that we’ve interacted with. I feel blessed that our two teams will come together, and I am eager to see what we can achieve as one.”

Des Moines Truck Brokers was co-founded by James A. DeMatteis (Jim Sr.) in 1969 with Joseph M. and Joseph T. Comito. The Comito family owns and still operates Capital City Fruit. Jimmy DeMatteis became the second employee in October 1984. Much like ALC, the focus from day one was exempt commodities especially fresh produce, eggs, and turkeys. Jimmy served as VP of operations from 1997 to 2003. In 2003 Jimmy accepted the position of president and in 2009 President and CEO.

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 550 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, 2015 Top 100+ Software and Technology Providers, 2015 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, a 2014 Great Supply Chain Partner, and was placed in Transport Topics’ “2014 Top 25 Freight Brokerage Firms.” The company manages over 365,000 loads annually, and received the 2013 “Best in Cargo Security Award.” In 2011, the company received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company the 2010 Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com