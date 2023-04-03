Allen Lund Company Completes Acquisition of United World Transportation

The Allen Lund Company, a transportation and logistics provider, announced it has completed its acquisition of United World Transportation, a brokerage based in Canada.

The acquisition pairs Allen Lund Company’s and UWT’s shared knowledge of the produce industry, expertise in logistics, and commitment to its customers, carriers, and communities to create a unique synergy.

“We are thrilled to be adding United World Transportation to the Allen Lund Company network. They bring a great team that will add expertise in the handling of products to and through Canada and Mexico. They are also experts in the shipping of produce which fits our niche perfectly,” said Eddie Lund, President of Allen Lund Company.

﻿

“We are really excited about joining the Allen Lund family. When we first engaged in conversation with Allen Lund Company we immediately noticed that we shared the same business principles and core values. This was extremely important to us. We are proud to be the first Canadian office for ALC. This is a tremendous opportunity to continue growing Allen Lund Company throughout North America,” said Steve Baker, President of UWT.

“United World Transportation has been around for almost 20 years providing refrigerated transportation. Our purpose is to deliver peace of mind to our customers and carriers. To achieve this we focus on our core values of community, character and capability,” added owners Steve Baker and Jim Brister.

United World Transport was established in 2003 in North Vancouver, BC. Steve Baker and Jim Brister founded the company with an emphasis on developing into a provider of innovative solutions within the produce industry that has led to long-term relationships with customers and carriers.

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 700 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 500,000 loads a year, additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2022. Other awards in 2022 include a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. ALC was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, and named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com