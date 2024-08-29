Allen Lund Company Named ‘Customer Service Carrier of the Year’ by Coca-Cola

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce that Coca-Cola has designated it the 2024 “Customer Service Carrier of the Year.” The award was presented at Coca-Cola’s recent Annual Carrier Conference.

President Eddie Lund of the Allen Lund Company stated, “A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone involved in the Carrier Conference this year. It was a productive format and a great venue, and we appreciated the accessibility that we were afforded from everyone at Coca-Cola.”

Lund continued, “Winning the ‘Customer Service Carrier of the Year’ award was a huge highlight, and we are grateful for the recognition. It means a great deal to us, and it validates the hard work of everyone at Coca-Cola and ALC. We strive to be a strategic partner and will continue to provide solutions.”

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 700 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers nationwide to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 550,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2024 as the 17th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. The Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 48th in the Transport Topics 2024 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. Please click here if you want to join the Allen Lund Company team.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was and named to the 2024 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. In 2023, ALC was included in Transport Topics’ 2023 Top Freight Brokerage Firms and Top 100 Logistics Companies lists. Other awards in 2023 include recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America for the second year in a row and a designation as a Top Food Chain Technology Provider. Armstrong & Associates, Inc. placed ALC on their Top 50 U.S. 3PL List and Top 100 DTM 3PL List. In 2022, ALC was named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies, received a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. The Los Angeles Business Journal named ALC one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, and Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com.