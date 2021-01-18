Allen Lund Company Press Release ALC’s Good Deeds and Acts of Kindness for 2020

2020 was a year full of uncertainty and unprecedented times but the Allen Lund Company continued with good deeds and acts of kindness for its fifth year. ALC’s nationwide offices, support departments, and corporate completed 60 acts of kindness for the year all while still being precautious and safe during the pandemic.

Executive Vice President, David Lund commented, “I speak for the entire executive team when I say, thank you to all of our employees for their involvement with our acts of kindness. We are so proud of what our employees have accomplished and how they have given back to their local communities in so many different ways. All it took was some encouragement from my late father that enabled our acts of kindness program to grow. His vision of encouraging people to do good things for others was simple because he was able to lead by example. I think that inspired our managers to share this vision with their departments and offices and that is why we have such great involvement. It’s not about the money but the time and dedication to helping others and our employees come through every year.”

Some of the project’s offices were involved in included:

Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Charities

Headquarters – Los Angeles“I am amazed that 16 years have gone by and that even in the midst of a pandemic, Allen Lund Company working with Navidad en el Barrio were able to secure enough products and produce to provide two full bags of items for a healthy Christmas dinner,” stated Nora Trueblood, MarCom Director for ALC.p>

TeamBondingHeadquarters – San Diego

The TeamBonding experience at the 2020 Manager’s Meeting was for Father Joe’s Villages which has been a trusted name in San Diego for decades ~ their mission is to prevent and end homelessness, one life at a time, and their values of compassion, respect, empathy, empowerment, and dignity are the foundation of their work.

Mission for Area PeopleGrand Rapids

The Grand Rapids office participated in the Feet & Seat Giveaway Mission for Area People which is a faith-based organization providing Muskegon County residents with resources to meet basic needs, promote self-sufficiency, and improve quality of life.

Huntington Hospital Blood Drive

Headquarters – La Cañada Flintridge

Since 2012, ALC has been partnering with Huntington Hospital and on March 17th Corporate hosted another Blood Drive with 19 employees donating blood which is a total of 48 lives that we helped save.



FeedMore – Richmond

The Richmond office volunteered at FeedMore who collects, prepares, and distributes food to neighbors who struggle with hunger through its programs and network of agencies. The volunteers sorted bulk food donations (primarily obtained from a major Boy Scout food drive) and then boxed care packages.



Additional regional acts of kindness from our 60 endeavors…



· Wreaths Across America – Corporate, Boston, Phoenix, Portland

· Navidad en el Barrio – Corporate

· American Veterans – ALC Logistics

· Orchard Place – Moonlight Classic Bike Ride – Des Moines

· Northridge Hospital Medical Center – Los Angeles

· Spay Me! Clinic – Madison

· Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – Orlando



The Allen Lund Company is so grateful for our employees for their selfless acts of compassion and being able to give their time and efforts to support each other and their communities during these unsettling times.



About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 525 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.



