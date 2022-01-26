Allen Lund Company Promotes Jessica Annis to ﻿Assistant Manager of the Savannah Office

Allen Lund Company announces the promotion of Jessica Annis to assistant manager of the Savannah office.

Jessica Annis has been with the ALC Savannah office since its opening in 2011. She began her career as a transportation broker and was promoted to operations manager in 2018.

ALC Savannah Manager, Dusty Walker commented, “Jessica has been part of the foundation of the Savannah office since the beginning. Her hard work and commitment to our team, carriers, and customers are second to none. She will be a great assistant manager and I look forward to working with her in the years ahead. Congrats Jessica, and thanks for everything you do to help make Savannah successful!”

“Congratulations to Jessica on her well-deserved promotion to assistant manager. As an original employee of our Savannah office, Jessica’s tireless work ethic and positive attitude helped grow the office into what it is today. I am confident she will thrive in her new role, and the Savannah office will continue to prosper with Jessica as part of our management team.” Stated, Jim McGuire VP of Sales and Branch Operations.

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 600 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was named by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, a 2014 Great Supply Chain Partner, and was placed in Transport Topics’ “2014 Top 25 Freight Brokerage Firms.” The company manages over 365,000 loads annually, and received the 2013 “Best in Cargo Security Award.” In 2011, the company received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company the 2010 Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com