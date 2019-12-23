Allen Lund Company Teams Up with ﻿Navidad en el Barrio & Catholic Charities

For their 15th consecutive year, the Allen Lund Company (ALC) participated in the volunteer event with Navidad en el Barrio and for a second-year with Catholic Charities of Los Angeles on December 13 and 14. Both events celebrated the holidays and supported the underserved communities of Los Angeles. ALC employees took time securing dry goods and perishables donated from customers with transportation as well as sorting food and wrapping gifts for families. All donated products were arranged in bags/baskets making a bountiful Christmas dinner for families.

“We were so thrilled to be serving Navidad en el Barrio for the 15th year,” stated Nora Trueblood, “each year our customers donate produce and dry commodities and in the end, we delivered 15,000 Christmas dinner bags to families throughout Southern California.” “Allen Lund Company also provides volunteers at the Navidad en el Barrio warehouse and this year were on-site at Catholic Charities to load bags of donations and distribute to 300 families.”

A huge thank you goes to our donors this year which included:

Rainier Fruit, Sage Fruit, First Fruits, Cacique, Inc., Coca-Cola, Arizona Canning, Mission Produce, Mother’s Nutritional Center, Randall Farms, Wada Farms, Wonderful Citrus, Kagome USA, Lundberg Farms, and Tanimura & Antle.

About Navidad en el Barrio: Navidad en el Barrio was established in 1972 and has continued to provide Christmas dinner’s to thousands of families in Southern California every year.

About Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities is committed to manifesting Christ’s spirit by collaborating with diverse communities, providing services to the poor and vulnerable, promoting human dignity, and advocating for social justice.

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 550 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

