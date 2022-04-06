Allen Lund Promotes Ben Batten to Manager of ALC Des Moines

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce that Ben Batten has been promoted to manager of the Des Moines office.

Ben Batten joined DMTB in January 2004. At that time, he was one of just seven employees. He worked as a broker, account manager, and sales executive over the next decade before being promoted to VP of Sales and Operations in 2015. In 2017, he became a partner in the business, and the Allen Lund Company acquired DMTB in February 2020. Ben remembers, “Jimmy and his father, Jim Sr, built a great business, and I’m proud that I was able to be a part of it. Jimmy always invested in my professional development, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Commenting on his promotion, Ben states, “I’m honored to lead our Des Moines office as we continue to build on the Allen Lund Company’s long history of excellent customer service and integrity. During my 18 years in this office, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside the most talented group of professionals in our industry. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished and very excited for what the future holds.”

VP, Sales & Operations, Jim McGuire, commented, “Congratulations to Ben on his well-deserved promotion to our Des Moines office manager. Since joining ALC, Ben has been a team player with a tremendous work ethic and a positive attitude. I have no doubt our Des Moines office will thrive under his guidance and leadership, and I look forward to working closely with him for many years to come.”

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 600 employees and the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 365,000 loads a year, additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was named by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal. ALC received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com