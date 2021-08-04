Alsum Farms Begins Wisconsin Red Potato Harvest

Friesland, Wisconsin — Wisconsin red potato harvest is underway at Alsum Farms in Grand Marsh, Wis. with the first potato loads being washed, graded and packed for fresh market delivery to distribution centers and retail grocers the first full week of August.

“We are having ideal weather for the first harvest of red potatoes this summer at Alsum Farms,” says Larry Alsum, President & CEO of Alsum Farms & Produce in Friesland, Wis.

Gold potato harvest will get underway a week later on August 6. Alsum Farms russet potato harvest will begin on August 16 with the Pacific Russet variety, an early season variety that will be the first of new crop russets to be harvested off the field and freshly washed, packed and delivered to retail grocers in the Midwest and beyond. New crop Wisconsin Fingerlings will also be ready for shipping on August 16 as well. In addition, new crop Wisconsin organic russet, red and gold potatoes are set to be available for shipping starting August 9th.

Wisconsin red potato harvest is underway at Alsum Farms in Grand Marsh, Wis., with a preview of the first of the red potatoes. Photo credit: Alsum Farms & Produce

Alsum Farms grows, nurtures and harvests potatoes that make their way to the dinner tables of Americans using the Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program. This eco-friendly program has guided our farm sustainability practices for the last 25 years. As a founding member of the Healthy Grown® Program, Alsum Farms utilizes the Health Grown Program’s regenerative agriculture approach to farming that works to strengthen ecosystems and community resilience. The 27 acres that have been dedicated to prairie restoration and pollinator habitat to cultivate a sustainably grown food supply is an example of Alsum Farms’ commitment to regenerative agriculture.

“In 1992 we began farming and by 1996 helped establish the Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program,” says Larry Alsum, a founding member of the Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program. Since that time, the Healthy Grown® program has continued to guide our farm sustainability practices utilizing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to efficiently manage inputs, implement conservation practices that enhance biological diversity, and ecosystem efforts by certifying under the Healthy Grown® standards.”

With Alsum Farms in full swing harvesting new crop Wisconsin russet, red, white, gold and fingerling potatoes, now is an excellent time to offer farm fresh Wisconsin grown potatoes to boost retail sales.

Due to the pandemic, home cooks have learned how the versatility and storability of fresh potatoes lends itself as a go to staple to bring together nutritious family meals that also taste great. Potatoes provide an excellent value and are packed full of nutrition, making it easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Alsum offers a wide variety of pack options from 12 ounces up to 50 pound packs; and in poly, mesh, paper or cartons. In addition, Alsum offers organic russet, red and gold potatoes in a variety of pack options.

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. packs potatoes and onions under the Alsum Farms & Produce brand. Organic potatoes are packed under the Alsum Organics and Rainbow Organics labels. Alsum also packs unclassified potatoes under our Family Favorite brand.

For nearly 50 years, Alsum Farms & Produce has been a leading grower and shipper of locally grown potatoes and onions and provider of fresh, quality produce.

To learn more about Alsum Farms & Produce and the full-line of products available, visit www.alsum.com.

About Alsum Farms & Produce

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower and shipper of potatoes, re-packer of onions and a wholesale distributor of a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in Friesland, Wisconsin, Alsum Farms is also a member of the eco-friendly Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program.