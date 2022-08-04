Alsum Farms Begins Wisconsin Yellow Potato Harvest

Friesland, Wisconsin — Wisconsin yellow potato harvest is underway at Alsum Farms in Arena, Wis. with the first potato loads being washed, graded and packed for fresh market delivery to distribution centers and retail grocers the first full week of August.

“We are having nearly ideal weather for the first harvest of yellow potatoes this summer at Alsum Farms,” says Larry Alsum, President & CEO of Alsum Farms & Produce in Friesland, Wis.

Red potato harvest will soon be underway with shipments starting August 8th.

Alsum Farms russet potato harvest will begin on August 18th with the Russet Caribou and Goldrush varieties. Both early season varieties will be the first of new crop russets to be harvested off the field and freshly washed, packed and delivered to retail grocers in the Midwest and beyond. In addition, new crop Wisconsin organic russet, red and yellow potatoes are set to be available for shipping starting August 9th.

Alsum Farms grows, nurtures and harvests farm fresh potatoes that make their way to the dinner tables of Americans using the Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program. This eco-friendly program has guided our farm sustainability practices for the last 25 years. Alsum Farms utilizes the Healthy Grown Program’s regenerative agriculture approach to farming that works to strengthen ecosystems and community resilience. The 50 acres that have been dedicated to prairie restoration and pollinator habitat to cultivate a sustainably grown food supply is an example of Alsum Farms’ commitment to regenerative agriculture.

“In 1992 we began farming and by 1996 helped establish the Wisconsin Healthy Grown Program,” says Larry Alsum, a founding member of the Wisconsin Healthy Grown Program. Since that time, the Healthy Grown program has continued to guide our farm sustainability practices utilizing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to efficiently manage inputs, implement conservation practices that enhance biological diversity, and ecosystem efforts by certifying under the Healthy Grown standards.”

With Alsum Farms in full swing harvesting new crop Wisconsin Healthy Grown Certified Alsum russet, red and yellow potatoes, now is an excellent time to offer farm fresh and sustainably grown potatoes to boost retail sales.

The versatility and storability of fresh potatoes makes this budget-friendly staple a go-to vegetable for bringing together nutritious and delicious family meals.

Alsum offers a wide variety of pack options from 12 ounces up to 50-pound packs; and in poly, mesh, paper or cartons.

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. packs potatoes and onions under the Alsum Farms & Produce brand. Organic potatoes are packed under the Alsum Organics and Rainbow Organics labels. Alsum also packs unclassified potatoes under our Family Favorite brand.

For nearly 50 years, Alsum Farms & Produce has been a leading grower and shipper of locally grown potatoes and onions and provider of fresh, quality produce.

To learn more about Alsum Farms & Produce and the full line of products available, and how Alsum farm fresh and sustainably grown potatoes make their way from field to fork, visit www.alsum.com.

About Alsum Farms & Produce

Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. is a leading fresh market grower, packer and shipper of Wisconsin grown potatoes, onions, and provider of fresh, quality produce. Established nearly five decades ago and headquartered in Friesland, Wis., Alsum Farms & Produce is a vertically integrated family-owned farm, packing facility and logistics company providing quality produce. Committed to sustainability and stewardship of the soil, Alsum Farms grows 3,000 acres of Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Certified Alsum Potatoes along with pumpkins.