Alsum Farms & Produce Launches New Website

Friesland, Wisconsin — Alsum Farms & Produce Inc., a leading fresh market grower, packer and shipper of Wisconsin grown potatoes and pumpkins, onions, and wholesaler of fresh, quality produce, announces the launch of a new company website, www.alsum.com, to create a better experience for all users.

“The new website highlights our farm to fork story of potatoes and pumpkins”, says Christine Lindner, Marketing Manager of Alsum Farms & Produce. “Our website gives trade and consumer visitors a go-to source of content and product details related to the Alsum brand offerings and shares our vertically integrated family-owned farm, packing facility and logistics company’s story of nearly 50 years.”

The site features a clean and modern design coupled with new functionality to better show our strengths and capabilities. The new Alsum Advantage page highlights our 25-year commitment to sustainability and stewardship of the soil as a founding grower-member of the eco-friendly Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program that works to strengthen ecosystems and community resilience. The site is user-friendly, easy to navigate to allow visitors to find information on visually appealing product pages about Alsum potatoes, onions and Wisconsin grown produce as well as potato inspired recipes.

The streamlined design elements of the website include parallax animation for creative scrolling experience. This website redesign enhances our services and the overall experience with our brand on desktop and mobile. Visitors can also stay informed with the latest news of the company, along with current events and insights.

To learn more about Alsum Farms & Produce and its broad portfolio of products, visit the all-new www.alsum.com today.

# # #

About Alsum Farms & Produce

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower and shipper of potatoes, re-packer of onions and a wholesale distributor of a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in Friesland, Wisconsin, Alsum Farms is also a member of the eco-friendly Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program.