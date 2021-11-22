Alsum Farms & Produce Voluntarily Recalls Select Yellow, White, and Red Onions Because of Possible Health Risk

Friesland, Wisconsin — Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. of Friesland, Wisconsin is voluntarily recalling Alsum Farms & Produce fresh whole yellow onions in 3 lb. bags, 5 lb. bags, and 50 lb. cartons; fresh whole white onions in 2 lb. bags; and fresh whole red onions in 2 lb. bags delivered to select retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania between July 13, 2021 and August 18, 2021. The recalled onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. This only affects onions labeled “Produce of Mexico”. The recall does not impact any other Alsum Farms & Produce products.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” said Heidi Randall, COO of Alsum Farms & Produce. “We advise consumers check their home pantries for any recalled product remaining to minimize even the slightest risk to public health.”

The affected onions were sourced from Keeler Family Farms and are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Thoroughly cooking fresh onions to 165°F/ 74°C will kill the Salmonella bacteria.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with onions marketed through Keeler Family Farms. Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the US Food & Drug Administration. While there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated, and the recalled onions are beyond the typical shelf life of fresh summer onions, this voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution.

For additional information please refer to the description, lot codes, and labels. Click here External Link Disclaimer for highlighted codes.

Brand Packaging Description Lot Codes Alsum 3 Lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions

Produce of Mexico 049008,

099008,

109008,

119008,

149007 Alsum 5 Lb. Bag Whole Yellow Onions

Produce of Mexico 099008,

109008,

119008 Alsum 2 Lb. Bag Whole White Onions

Produce of Mexico 169008 Alsum 2 Lb. Bag Whole Red Onions

Produce of Mexico 039008,

099008,

109008,

139007,

139008, Alsum 50 lb. Carton Whole Yellow Onions

Produce of Mexico Labeled

Produce of Mexico

Anyone who has the recalled fresh onions in their possession or has used them as an ingredient in a dish should not consume them and should either dispose of the product properly or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the Company at 1-800-236-5127 ext. 6703, M-F from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm Central Time.

About Alsum Farms & Produce

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower and shipper of potatoes, re-packer of onions and a wholesale distributor of a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in Friesland, Wisconsin, Alsum Farms is also a member of the eco-friendly Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program.

