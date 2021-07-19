Alsum Partner Trembling Prairie Farms to Harvest New Crop Wisconsin Celery

Markesan, Wisconsin — Alsum Farms & Produce grower partner, Trembling Prairie Farms Inc. will be harvesting new crop Wisconsin Celery starting next week with the season expected to go through the first week of October. Located in the muck soils of Green Lake County, Trembling Prairie Farms, a family farm owned and operated by John and Connie Bobek along with their four children in Markesan, is in its tenth year of growing and packing locally grown celery serving the Midwest retail and foodservice markets.

In 2012, Trembling Prairie Farms started with 3 acres of celery and today has expanded to over 45 acres. The farm starts with a Midwestern selected celery variety that grows extremely well in the Wisconsin climate. One of many advantages Trembling Prairie Farms Wisconsin Celery brings to the local market is celery at its peak freshness for a milder flavor and snappier crunch.

The process of growing celery starts in local greenhouses in late February to early April and is then transplanted in 12 different plantings. Celery planting in the muck soil begins on May 1 with the goal of the last planting to be in the ground by July 1. Trembling Prairie Farms Wisconsin Grown Celery will be available for distribution the week of July 19 with ample volume of all sizes and packs available for the next 11 weeks, including:

24 count naked or sleeved

30 count naked or sleeved

36 count naked or sleeved

18 count celery hearts

“We’re happy to be able to bring our locally grown Wisconsin Celery to the market,” says John Bobek, farmer and owner of Trembling Prairie Farms. “Whether paired with peanut butter as a healthy kid-friendly snack, chopped in a salad for an outdoor gathering or is the key ingredient for the latest juicing craze that’s boosted celery to new heights, Wisconsin Celery offers a fresh taste for consumers looking for locally grown.”

Two medium stalks of celery offer many nutritional benefits including vitamin C, potassium and 2 grams of fiber all for only 20 calories. In the U.S., consumers eat on average six pounds of fresh celery annually. With its many nutritional benefits and versatility this crunchy, fiber-filling vegetable is delicious and good for you.

For more information on Trembling Prairies Farms Wisconsin Grown Celery, go to www.tremblingprairiefarms.com or www.alsum.com.

# # #

Trembling Prairie Farms

Trembling Prairie Farms is a grower of Wisconsin red potatoes, yellow and red onions, and celery on 500 acres of rich muck soil in Green Lake County. Trembling Prairie Farms, a family owned and operated business, has grown to become a major supplier of Wisconsin-family farmer grown vegetables serving retail and foodservice markets.

About Alsum Farms & Produce

Headquartered in Friesland, Wisconsin, Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower, packer and shipper of potatoes, re-packer of onions and a wholesale distributor of a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables.