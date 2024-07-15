American Sweet Potato Marketing Institute Announces Jeff Smutny as New Executive Director 

Benson, North Carolina – Johnny Barnes, President of the American Sweet Potato Marketing Institute (ASPMI), announced that Jeff Smutny has joined ASPMI as Executive Director. With over thirty years of experience in global marketing and leading successful business operations he has dedicated his career to improving trade associations, demonstrating a deep commitment and passion for his work. His project management skills have led agricultural associations in various areas, including strategic planning, regulatory affairs, brand development, industry outreach, advertising & promotions, Federal program compliance, category research, public relations, and crisis management.

Prior to joining the sweetpotato industry, Smutny served as the Global Director of Marketing and Regulatory Affairs for the 4,000-grower-strong pecan industry. He also served in various roles for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, providing regulatory oversight of all 29 Federal marketing orders. Smutny also spent time in political consulting, managing marketing for various political candidates, including former State Governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dave Heineman. He began his career directing a large advertising agency in California’s Central Valley. Smutny started a marketing consulting firm in 1988 which he still operates today and retains clients from the first day he opened the firm for business. His clients have come from diverse industries, including agribusiness/consumer goods, outdoor recreation, automotive, commercial real estate, hospitality, and political campaigning.

When asked about his new position, Jeff provided the following, “I’m thrilled to be part of this team and humbled that ASPMI has selected me to help strategically lead this industry. American sweetpotatoes have a fascinating story that perfectly fits into a healthy diet. I am excited to share this nutritious and delicious superfood with consumers, increasing consumption worldwide.”

Jeff graduated from California State University, Fresno. Jeff and his wife, Debi, split their time between Monterey, CA, and Lake Tahoe, which has made it easy to lure their son and daughter to visit.

“Jeff has extensive experience working with and for farmers, “said ASPMI President, Johnny Barnes, “We could not be more excited to add Jeff to our Team as we continue to expand and meet the needs of our membership as well as consumers around the globe. We are looking forward to much success with Jeff at the helm.”

About the American Sweetpotato Marketing Institute

The American SweetPotato Marketing Institute is a non-profit organization that promotes the sweetpotato industry of the United States to customers and consumers around the world. Part of its work is the support of research in the science of sweetpotato horticulture practices, processes, and technologies to ensure the best quality produce. ASPMI promotes the farming and harvesting of sweetpotatoes in seven American states: North Carolina, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia and Washington.