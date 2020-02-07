America’s Got Talent Winner, Ventriloquist and Singer Darci Lynne Chats with Petunia and the Idaho Potato Commission’s Spuddy Buddy

Eagle, Idaho — As the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) continues to make waves with its unique marketing activations, the latest partnership with Season 12 America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne, a 15 year old ventriloquist and singer, promises to be one of the organization’s most popular programs yet. Darci Lynne and her puppet pal Petunia catch up with Spuddy Buddy, the IPC’s loveable mascot in celebration of Potato Lover’s Month.



Teaming up with influential or notable individuals has been a core part of the IPC’s marketing strategy and has helped increase the organization’s Instagram followers by 49% in just the last year. “As soon as the Idaho Potato Commission spotted Darci’s talent and engaging personality, we knew we wanted to work with her in some capacity,” explained Frank Muir, President & CEO, IPC. “We’re thrilled that Darci is able to introduce Spuddy Buddy to Petunia and her large fan following.”



Darci, Petunia and Spuddy Buddy’s short but cute conversation will be featured during the month of February on Darci’s Instagram and Facebook pages, which reach 767K and 999K, respectively. The IPC is also sharing the video on its social media pages.

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate Idaho® potatoes from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com.