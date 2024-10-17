America’s Grow-a-Row Responds to Hurricane Devastation by Distributing Over 250k Servings of Fresh Produce to the Southeastern US

Pittstown, NJ – In the wake of recent hurricanes devistating the southeastern United States, America’s Grow-a-Row is stepping up to support the thousands of families affected by the storm. The hurricane has left many struggling with limited resources and inadequate access to food.

To address this urgent need, America’s Grow-a-Row is working with Move for Hunger to deliver tractor trailers full of produce to food banks in the area. Move for Hunger delivered about 24,400 pounds of apples on October 10th to Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee, Florida. Move for Hunger will pick up an additional estimated 40,000 pounds of apples and squash on October 11th to deliver to Feeding Charlotte, which is serving the Asheville, North Carolina area.

The partnership has already mobilized efforts, as seen in the attached image of Move for Hunger’s tractor trailer loaded with pallets of apples at America’s Grow-a-Row’s Pittstown farm. Additionally, ReadyRefresh® is contributing pallets of Poland Springs water to these relief efforts, a generous connection facilitated by Murphy USA and Quick Chek.

“Everyone deserves access to nutritious food, especially during times of crisis,” said Chip Paillex, president and founder of America’s Grow-a-Row. “We are committed to doing our part to help those affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, and we are grateful for the support of our partners as we work to bring essential resources to those in need.”

As the situation evolves, America’s Grow-a-Row remains dedicated to providing aid and fostering community resilience in the face of disaster.

About America’s Grow-a-Row

The mission of America’s Grow-a-Row is to positively impact as many lives as possible through a volunteer effort of planting, picking, rescuing, and delivering free fresh produce to more than 20 states across America. Critical to our mission, our education program shares the health benefits of incorporating fresh produce into one’s diet while teaching ways to cook the produce we distribute. Headquartered on 423 acres in Hunterdon County, NJ, since 2002 we have harvested and donated more than 20 million pounds of produce for people faced with hunger and food insecurity. America’s Grow-a-Row is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, EIN 26-2569598.