Amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Fresh Del Monte Produce Assures Customers Uninterrupted Access to Healthy Fruit and Vegetables

Coral Gables, FL – Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. announced today that during the COVID-19 pandemic it would continue to deliver an uninterrupted supply of fresh fruits and vegetables – safe, ready and available from farms to stores.

“We are proud of the role we are playing to keep the world fed, and the 43,000 members of the global Fresh Del Monte Produce family remain committed to meet this very important objective,” said Fresh Del Monte Produce President Youssef Zakharia.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has taken numerous steps to date aimed at navigating this challenging global situation, supporting its employees, and ensuring business continuity:

Since the emergence of the COVID-19, Fresh Del Monte Produce has activated its Global Executive Crisis Management team and regional response teams so that it can continuously stay abreast of the situation and communicate the latest developments, proactively monitoring and adjusting business processes and procedures as necessary to ensure business continuity.

Fresh Del Monte Produce production facilities remain open in those locations where permitted. To increase social distancing, steps have been taken to reduce the number of employees in farm locations, packing houses, port operations and production facilities, while ensuring business continuity.

In addition to strict good manufacturing policies, Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its cleaning cycles in its facilities, protecting against pathogen cross-contamination and worker-to-worker spread. These include monitored handwashing practices and sanitization requirements. Any employees showing signs of illness are immediately segregated from the workforce and monitored before being allowed to return. Although these practices were in place already as regular practice, they have been instrumental in helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has activated its supply chain contingency plans to avoid any ongoing disruptions with respect to our ability to service our customers.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has been fortunate to receive incredible support from its employees, who remain committed to maintaining strict safety standards while ensuring that its valued customers can continue to provide quality food. As this crisis evolves, Fresh Del Monte Produce will continue to stay resilient and nimble, ensuring that everyone does what they must to stay healthy and safe. Together, we will emerge from this crisis.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the Mann’s® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.