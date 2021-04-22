An Update Regarding the FPFC and United Fresh EXPO

Fresh Produce & Floral Council Produce April 22, 2021

The Fresh Produce & Floral Council is disappointed to announce the cancellation of the combined convention & expo set for June 24-26. The Fresh Produce & Floral Council and United Fresh Produce Association had hoped to team up for the 2021 Expo in Los Angeles this year. Unfortunately, the state guidelines are limited on conventions and expos of our size and without the commitment of the LA Convention Center and Los Angeles County, we cannot move forward in good faith.

We understand the gravity of the situation for all members who utilize the FPFC EXPO to grow their business, contacts, and advertise new products. All exhibitors will receive a 100% refund from United Fresh. 

The FPFC’s Executive Director, Don Gann stated “We are very disappointed that we are not able to hold this year’s 2021 EXPO. Thank you to the United Fresh staff and all the FPFC members that were involved in the planning of this event. Although we are unable to have this year’s Expo we are planning an exciting 2021 calendar for the rest of the year.”  

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to the Fresh Produce & Floral Council at (714) 739-0177 or info@fpfc.org 

Related Articles

Produce

Fruit and Vegetable Industry Targeted for $ 2.7B in Financial Relief

United Fresh Produce Association Produce April 20, 2020

The President and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced some $ 2.7 billion in financial support targeted to the fruit and vegetable industry in response to the overwhelming losses from the COVID-19 emergency. That support is divided with $ 2.1 billion allocated for direct payment to growers, and $ 100 million per month for the next six months in produce purchases.