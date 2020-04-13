Anchor Redirects New Product Development Resources to Covid-19 Face Shields

(St. Louis, MO) – Anchor Packaging LLC, well known for its award-winning new products in food packaging, has redirected a portion of its engineering staff and its 3D laser-printing machine toward making face shields for healthcare workers in the St Louis area.

“During more normal times, we use this machine to produce prototypes of new design food packaging in a matter of hours for our customers,” said Jeffrey Wolff, CEO of Anchor Packaging. “In the current climate, we have dedicated this equipment, and the engineers that program and operate it, to help protect healthcare workers who are on the front lines fighting this disease.” The 3D printer is being used to produce the rigid frames for the face shields and Anchor also provided rolls of clear PET sheet to be attached to the frames to form the complete shield. To date, 1,200 completed face shields have been delivered to local hospitals in the St Louis area. Anchor and other companies will continue to produce these face shields at a rate of over 600 per week.

In Northeast Arkansas, where Anchor operates several of its plants, the Anchor Packaging Community Outreach Program has been formed. Through that program, Anchor has delivered donations of food containers, lids, foil wrap, and cling film to local schools, hospitals, and churches to feed thousands in the surrounding area.