Andrea Ortega Joins the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas as the new Communications Coordinator

The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is pleased to announce that Andrea Ortega has joined the organization as a Communications Coordinator.

Ortega, a local native to the area, graduated from the University of Arizona and has a strong background in marketing, communications, event coordination, import/export knowledge and project management from her work in various organizations including the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Peace of Mind Events, Grupo GOCM, Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, and the Tubac Chamber of Commerce where she completed one of her last roles as Executive Director.

Additionally, Ortega is involved with various organizations including Arizona Industry Fellows (part of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce) and the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation where she sits as an Economic Development Advisor.



“We are excited to have an enthusiastic believer in economic development on board,” said FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer. “As an organization driven to help companies succeed in their businesses, we have a story to tell, with $100 million in infrastructure improvements coming to Nogales, and a cold inspection room that will expand the breadth of items handled in Nogales, of course which means jobs.”

As we begin the year with new goals for the organization, the decision to expand our team is something we are excited about. The new Communications Coordinator position will allow FPAA to expand on the following;

-Create more efficient communication between the organization, members, and the community

-Assist in coordination of events, workshops and educational series

-Provide website updates to have the most recent information available

– Support FPAA staff in advocacy efforts

– Social media presence and engagement across many platforms

– Development of new marketing plans