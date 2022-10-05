Angie Thomas Joins the National Mango Board

Orlando, FL. — The National Mango Board has hired Angie Thomas as a Retail Consultant that will serve West Coast markets. Thomas will work alongside retailers of all sizes to support marketing and merchandising of mango in store.

Thomas brings with her a wealth of experience with over 15 years of strategic planning, sales management, data analytics, and marketing experience within the produce industry. She has worked on both the retail and grower sides, including supply chain.

Thomas comes to the National Mango Board from Oppy and Turners & Growers, where she managed North American sales planning and activation for Envy and Jazz apples. Prior, she was Director of Category Development at Category Partners, overseeing Walmart’s potato and onion categories, and Business Development Marketing Manager for organicgirl and Oppy.

Angie’s produce career, to date, is rounded out by her experience as the Communications Manager for the California Avocado Commission, Marketing Manager for Christopher Ranch, and a journalist for The Packer, a produce industry publication.

We are very proud to have Angie join the NMB retail team. We are excited for her to share her produce experience and become a part of the mango industry. Angie is ready to work with her clients to Move More Mangos!

