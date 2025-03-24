Announcing Premium Fresh and Dried Tropical Fruits at VIVA Fresh 2025

dVida will be spotlighting their fresh tropical category, mango, yellow / red dragon fruit, ginger, lime, malanga, and golden berries, alongside their dried offerings of mango, banana, and dragon fruit while at Viva Fresh 2025.

With over 30 years of experience in the agricultural sector, dVida’s headquarter offices are in Houston, Texas, with their sister offices in Guayaquil, Ecuador. South American offices manage production, operation and logistics to ensure the product is harvested, packed, and shipped, streamlining efficient distribution for U.S. retailers, food service and distributors.

“Our extensive sourcing network throughout South America and North America supports our global distribution initiative. We provide air and maritime transportation solutions that optimize shelf life and enhance consumer satisfaction. dVida can pack products according to customer specifications, as well as provide a myriad of weights and packaging tailored to specific retailer requests. This allows retailers to offer value packs to their consumers,” states Ana Paula Jacome, dVida’s Commercial Director.

dVida guarantees availability of its tropical products, with shipping from Ecuador, Brazil, Peru, Guatemala, Colombia and other key tropical producing countries in Latin America. Their specialty fruit category of mango, yellow & red dragon fruit, lime, ginger, malanga, and golden berries offer various options for retailers and food distributors.

dVida will exhibit at VIVA Fresh from April 10-12, 2025, Booth #408 in Houston, TX. “At Viva, attendees can meet our team, see and taste our products, and discuss the customized solutions we offer,” adds Jacome.

“Viva Fresh provides an ideal platform to showcase our commitment to industry excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices in tropical fruit sourcing. We look forward to engaging with clients and discussing opportunities to meet their produce supply needs,” concludes Jacome.

For more information about dVida visit their website or contact: www.dvidaco.com, sales@dvidaco.com 832-851-8502.