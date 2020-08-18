Another Successful Year for Stemilt’s National Chant at the Moon Day

On Saturday, August 15, Stemilt celebrated their annual National Chant at the Moon Day in honor of their famous Moon Cherries. National Chant at the Moon Day is a national holiday dedicated to encouraging consumers to pick up a bag of Stemilt’s World Famous Moon Cherries, head outside to gather with friends and family, and chant at the moon! “Not only does National Chant at the Moon Day bring brand recognition to our A Half Mile Closer to the Moon® cherries,” states Roger Pepperl, marketing director for Stemilt. “But it also encourages people to get outside and have fun during these beautiful summer nights and have a delightful eating experience with our product.”

Stemilt’s A Half Mile Closer to the Moon® high-altitude premium cherries are grown by fourth generation cherry grower, Kyle Mathison, who believes the moon’s lunar cycles and gravitational pull gives the tree’s roots an extra boost of nutrients, which ultimately leads to the cherries getting extra sugars and complex flavors. Stemilt partnered with multiple influencers who are located across the country to support National Chant at the Moon Day. Influencers like, Vanessa Mota of Smart Little Cookie, Remy Morimoto Park of the NYC Vegan and Stephanie Simmons of Blue Bowl Recipes celebrated National Chant at the Moon Day by sharing shots of Moon Cherries on their Instagram stories to their combined following of over 170,000 followers.

National Chant at the Moon Day supports Kyle Mathison’s unique growing practices, as well as supports the retailers who carry the brand. “We push National Chant at the Moon Day direct to the consumer so that the next time they head to the grocery store and they see a bag of our Moon Cherries, they will have something fun to associate it with,” explains Pepperl. “So far, we have been thrilled with the success of this program.” Stemilt.com