Apeel Rolls Out Final Pillars of ‘The Apeel Leverage’ Initiative: Here For The Long-Haul and Satisfy You and Your Customers

ANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Building on the momentum of its successful initiative, Apeel Sciences unveiled the concluding pillars of “The Apeel Leverage,” aimed at showcasing the support Apeel’s technologies can provide to enhance long haul capabilities in the fresh produce supply chain. The focus areas, “Here for the Long-Haul” and “Satisfy You and Your Customers” are developed to ensure that produce not only travels farther but also exceeds customer expectations upon arrival.

“Our goal with ‘The Apeel Leverage’ campaign, through the pillars of Expanding Offerings with Confidence, Helping You Sell More, Here for the Long-Haul, and Satisfy You and Your Customers, is to demonstrate how our technologies can significantly enhance our partners’ supply chain capabilities,” said Ryan Fink, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Apeel Sciences. “This not only addresses food waste but also drives substantial improvements to both their top and bottom lines. Apeel is about much more than reducing food waste—it’s about unlocking the full potential of the produce supply chain in a more sustainable way.”

Pillar 3: Here for the LONG-HAUL!

Apeel’s protection enables produce to endure longer shipping distances, effectively opening up new markets previously considered out of reach due to spoilage concerns. This technology allows suppliers to ship their produce further with confidence, reducing rejections or quality markdownsand enhancing profitability.

Pillar 4: Satisfy You and Your Customers

By maintaining the aesthetic and nutritional quality of fruits and vegetables, Apeel helps retailers offer superior products that meet consumers’ increasing demands for quality and sustainability. This leads to more dynamic produce displays and marketing strategies, ultimately enhancing the shopping experience and customer satisfaction.

“Together, these pillars support our partners’ operational requirements while addressing the growing consumer demand for sustainable and high-quality produce,” adds Fink. “By aligning our technology with our partners’ and consumers’ needs, we create a powerful impact across the supply chain.”

To learn more about the Apeel Leverage, please visit: https://www.apeel.com/supplier

ABOUT APEEL

Apeel is on a mission to create a healthier and more sustainable global food system by working with nature to use the power of materials and data sciences. Apeel’s plant-based protection allows for longer-lasting produce by using materials already found in all fruits and vegetables. This protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that causes produce to spoil and outperforms existing technologies in maintaining freshness from farm to kitchen. Apeel’s plant-based protection is available for an ever-growing number of categories and markets, including organic and conventionally grown produce. Additionally, Apeel is integrating new data and quality tools that will allow the food system to do more with the extra time created by Apeel’s plant-based protection. Farmers can sell more of what they grow, retailers can sell more of what they source, and people can enjoy more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all.

Apeel and Food Gone Good are registered trademarks of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com.