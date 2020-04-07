Apeel Sciences and Starr Ranch Team Up to Offer More Varieties of Longer-Lasting Organic Apples

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. (April 7, 2020)—Apeel Sciences, a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions announced a new partnership with Wenatchee, Washington-based Starr Ranch Growers, furthering its presence in the organic apple category.

“We are thrilled to partner with Starr Ranch Growers knowing that their dedication to sustainable growing practices to provide high quality, premium produce aligns with our own values.” said Michael Schaeman, VP of Global Sales. “Apeel’s plant-derived technology bringing longer-lasting freshness to Starr Ranch’s delicious organic apples is exciting for the industry and ultimately the consumer.”

Organic growers do not have the same tools available for post-harvest shelf life. Apeel’s solution offers a significant opportunity to extend seasonality in the organic category. The apple industry’s adoption of Apeel, which is approved for organics, means organic-conscious consumers can enjoy this iconic fruit during times of the year that were never possible before.

Apeel extends the lifespan of organic apples by slowing the rate of water loss and maintaining firmness and color. With the quality and shelf life extension provided by using Apeel, organic apples can be stored and sold year-round, creating value throughout the supply chain.

“Apeel apples help maintain firmness and weight in cold storage and retail conditions, allowing our partners to capture higher sales for product that is sold by the pound,” said Brett Reasor, CEO of Starr Ranch Growers. “With longer storage abilities we see opportunities to extend the marketing window for all of our organic varieties.”

By extending the amount of time organic apples can stay in cold storage, grower/shippers gain greater operational efficiency with higher packouts, less repack and improved inventory management. Apeel also helps maintain optimal Brix/acid ratios in apples, which means a better product experience for shoppers.

“The demand for organic produce continues to grow and Apeel is a solution that means less shrink for retailers and less waste at home,” Reasor said. “We are excited to be able to deliver the taste of fresh-picked organic apples year-round.”

For business inquiries, visit apeelsciences.com/trade.

ABOUT STARR RANCH GROWERS

Starr Ranch Growers is a family-owned business in Wenatchee, Wash., that manages more than 13,000 acres of tree fruit orchards and packs in multiple locations across Washington and Oregon. For more information about the company and its products visit https://starranch.com.

ABOUT APEEL PRODUCE

From strawberries to peppers, every fruit and vegetable has a protective peel or skin that nature uses to keep it fresh. Made from materials found in fruit, Apeel adds a little extra “peel” to the surface of fresh produce to slow water loss and oxidation (two factors that cause spoilage). Apeel produce stays fresh for much longer, so you have more time to enjoy it at its most delicious — and much less food and money is wasted. For suppliers and retailers, Apeel’s technology creates an optimal microclimate inside every fruit or vegetable, maintaining quality, extending shelf life, and transportability—with reduced reliance on refrigeration and controlled atmosphere. For more information, see the Apeel FAQ.

ABOUT APEEL SCIENCES

Apeel Sciences is a company that is fighting the global food waste crisis by utilizing nature’s tools to prevent waste in the first place — a sustainable approach to the world’s growing food demands. The company’s plant-derived technology helps fresh food growers, suppliers, and retailers maintain produce quality and extend shelf life, which minimizes food waste from the farm to the retail shelf to the kitchen table.

Apeel Sciences was founded in 2012 with a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help reduce postharvest food loss in developing countries that lack access to refrigeration. Today, Apeel formulations have been proven effective at reducing the rate of spoilage for dozens of USDA Organic Certified and conventional produce categories, and the company works with partners ranging from smallholder farmers and local organic growers to the world’s largest food brands and retailers.

Founded by CEO James Rogers, PhD, Apeel Sciences investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, Upfront Ventures, S2G Ventures, Powerplant Ventures, DBL Partners, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UK Department for International Development, and The Rockefeller Foundation. The company is recognized as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a Friend of Champions 12.3, and a 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50.