Apeel Sciences Announces Strategic Additions to Executive Leadership Team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Apeel Sciences, a leading company in supply chain innovation for the fresh produce industry, announced three key appointments to its executive leadership team, marking an important step in the company’s continued efforts to drive commercialization and global growth. Angelika Torres joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Peter Allen as Vice President of Product Strategy and Management, and Sam Oliver as Vice President of Product Supply.

As Apeel accelerates its mission to extend the shelf life of produce and minimize food waste, these seasoned executives will play critical roles in scaling the company’s operations worldwide.

Angelika Torres will serve as Apeel’s Chief Financial Officer, bringing a proven track record in building finance teams, driving corporate strategy, and raising capital in high-growth businesses. Before joining Apeel she held senior financial positions where she successfully built and scaled financial organizations, optimized capital allocation, and executed strategic initiatives to drive profitability and growth in the United States, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. “I’m thrilled to join Apeel at such a pivotal moment in its commercial growth,” said Torres. “The company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is inspiring. I look forward to contributing to its mission by ensuring financial agility and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

Peter Allen will function as Vice President of Product Strategy and Management, drawing on more than 15 years of agribusiness experience. Formerly with DSM-Firmenich’s Animal Health Business and Bayer Crop Science, his expertise lies in developing customer-focused solutions along the food value chain. “Apeel’s mission to reduce food waste deeply resonates with me,” commented Allen. “I’m excited to help bring innovative products to market that benefit both our partners and the planet.”

Sam Oliver, joining as Vice President of Product Supply, is an operations veteran with 35 years of experience across agriculture and food industries. Sam’s extensive background in supply chain optimization, compliance, and business turnaround strategies will be instrumental as Apeel expands its product offerings and scales globally. “Apeel is at the forefront of transforming food systems, and I’m honored to join this passionate team,” said Sam. “I’m eager to bring my expertise in global supply chain management to ensure operational excellence as we grow.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Angelika, Peter, and Sam to Apeel’s leadership team,” said Luiz Beling, CEO of Apeel Sciences. “Their extensive experience, expertise, and passion for our mission will be invaluable as we continue our global expansion. These leaders will help us achieve our growth potential while staying true to our commitment to reduce food waste and promote sustainability across the food supply chain.”

Apeel is on a mission to create a healthier and more sustainable global food system by working with nature to use the power of materials and data sciences. Apeel’s plant-based protection allows for longer-lasting produce by using materials already found in all fruits and vegetables. This protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that causes produce to spoil and outperforms existing technologies in maintaining freshness from farm to kitchen. Apeel’s plant-based protection is available for an ever-growing number of categories and markets, including organic and conventionally grown produce. Additionally, Apeel is integrating new data and quality tools that will allow the food system to do more with the extra time created by Apeel’s plant-based protection. Farmers can sell more of what they grow, retailers can sell more of what they source, and people can enjoy more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all.

Apeel and Food Gone Good are registered trademarks of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com.