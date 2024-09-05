Apeel Sciences Enhances South American Presence, Welcomes New Leadership in Brazil, Peru, and Chile

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Apeel Sciences, a leading company in supply chain innovation for the fresh produce industry, announced its enhanced presence in Brazil, Peru, and Chile with the appointment of two produce industry veterans to key leadership roles. Apeel named Vinicius Biasibetti as Country Sales Manager for Brazil, and Renzo Ostolaza will serve as Country Sales Manager for Peru and Chile. These strategic additions underscore Apeel’s commitment to providing in-region support, bolstering customer service, and expanding its footprint in these vital South American markets.

Strengthening Local Expertise for Enhanced Customer Support

With the addition of Biasibetti and Ostolaza, Apeel can deliver even greater value to its customers in Brazil, Peru, and Chile. The appointments reflect Apeel’s customer-centric approach and dedication to developing strong, localized support for its plant-based protective coatings. By reinforcing its teams with experienced leaders who possess a deep knowledge of the produce industry, Apeel will further enhance its service offerings and drive sustainable growth in these markets.

Introducing Vinicius Biasibetti – Country Sales Manager, Brazil

Vinicius Biasibetti brings a wealth of experience in the global produce industry to his new role at Apeel. He began his career with a prominent lemon grower and exporter in Argentina, where he managed sales across North European markets, including the UK, Ireland, and Scandinavia. Biasibetti has significant expertise in cultivating relationships with importers, retailers, and key stakeholders and a comprehensive understanding of the produce supply chain.

“Joining Apeel feels like the perfect culmination of my career journey,” said Biasibetti. “I’m excited to contribute to Apeel’s mission in Brazil, where there’s immense potential for growth. I plan to harness my experience to build strong partnerships and deliver unparalleled service to our customers.”

Welcoming Renzo Ostolaza – Country Sales Manager, Peru and Chile

Renzo Ostolaza, a seasoned professional with a robust background in mechanical engineering and business administration, joins Apeel as the Country Sales Manager for Peru and Chile. Ostolaza began his career in the mining industry before transitioning to the agribusiness sector with Chiquita Brands International. His work in logistics, sourcing, and operations across multiple countries, including Chile and Mexico, laid the foundation for his leadership roles in the produce industry.

“Apeel represents a unique opportunity to make a significant impact on the agribusiness industry,” Ostolaza commented. “I’m thrilled to join a team that’s dedicated to helping customers while committed to sustainability and making a positive difference in the world.”

ABOUT APEEL

Apeel is on a mission to create a healthier and more sustainable global food system by working with nature to use the power of materials and data sciences. Apeel’s plant-based protection allows for longer-lasting produce by using materials already found in all fruits and vegetables. This protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that causes produce to spoil and outperforms existing technologies in maintaining freshness from farm to kitchen. Apeel’s plant-based protection is available for an ever-growing number of categories and markets, including organic and conventionally grown produce. Additionally, Apeel is integrating new data and quality tools that will allow the food system to do more with the extra time created by Apeel’s plant-based protection. Farmers can sell more of what they grow, retailers can sell more of what they source, and people can enjoy more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all.

Apeel and Food Gone Good are registered trademarks of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com.