Apeel Sciences Provides Free Coating Services to Support Produce Suppliers Affected by Port Strike

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Apeel Sciences, a leading company in supply chain innovation for the fresh produce industry, announced that it will provide free coating services to suppliers whose shipments may be delayed and at risk of spoilage due to the East Coast port strike. Apeel’s plant-based coating extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables and offers a crucial buffer for produce facing uncertain transportation delays.

“Perishable goods, particularly fruits and vegetables, are highly vulnerable to delays,” said Luiz Beling, CEO, Apeel Sciences. “The disruptions caused by the strike could create significant bottlenecks for weeks, leading to a global ripple effect similar to what we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. What we’re offering suppliers is the gift of time, so that their produce can reach consumers in the best possible condition.”

Apeel’s plant-based coating reduces oxidation and moisture loss, the two major causes of spoilage. This extra layer of protection extends the freshness of fruits and vegetables, giving suppliers more flexibility in their shipping timelines during unforeseen delays.

Apeel will send a team out quickly to work alongside suppliers’ existing operations, ensuring the application process is smooth and non-disruptive. “We want to make sure we’re there for the produce supplier community when they need us most, so we’re committed to getting our team on site as soon as possible to help protect their products,” Beling added.

As supply chain disruptions threaten the availability of fresh produce nationwide, Apeel Sciences’ free coating services offer a vital solution for minimizing waste and keeping healthy foods fresh and accessible to consumers.

To take advantage of this assistance offer, please contact: customerservice@apeelsciences.com

For media inquiries, please contact: mark.carmel@apeelsciences.com

ABOUT APEEL

Apeel is on a mission to create a healthier and more sustainable global food system by working with nature to use the power of materials and data sciences. Apeel’s plant-based protection allows for longer-lasting produce by using materials already found in all fruits and vegetables. This protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that causes produce to spoil and outperforms existing technologies in maintaining freshness from farm to kitchen. Apeel’s plant-based protection is available for an ever-growing number of categories and markets, including organic and conventionally grown produce. Additionally, Apeel is integrating new data and quality tools that will allow the food system to do more with the extra time created by Apeel’s plant-based protection. Farmers can sell more of what they grow, retailers can sell more of what they source, and people can enjoy more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all.

Apeel and Food Gone Good are registered trademarks of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com.