Apeel Sciences Welcomes Jeff Kammermeyer as New Vice President of Commercial Operations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Apeel Sciences, a leading company in supply chain innovation for the fresh produce industry, announced that Jeff Kammermeyer will join the company as Vice President of Commercial Operations. With over 20 years of experience across sales, marketing, strategy, and operations, Kammermeyer will oversee Apeel’s sales and sales operation teams.

Kammermeyer’s extensive background spans global crop and animal health organizations, where he has led teams through initiatives focused on product development and operational sustainability. His unique experience, from high-level strategic planning to hands-on leadership development, will be invaluable as Apeel continues its rapid growth and expansion into new markets.

Prior to joining Apeel, Kammermeyer served as Founding Partner of agriculture and food consulting firm Altru Group and Chief Commercial Officer at Elemental Enzymes, where he led a commercial team to advance strategic partnerships and business development. His expertise also includes senior roles at Elanco, where he managed a $100M portfolio in the poultry sector, and Express Scripts, where he had HR responsibility for 5,000 employees and 1,000 consultants across 30 locations.

“I’m excited to join Apeel Sciences at a pivotal moment when the company is making incredible advancements in reshaping our food system,” said Kammermeyer. “Apeel’s mission is inspiring, and I look forward to working with the team to build a more resilient and efficient food supply chain.”

“Jeff’s broad experience across multiple industries and his track record in leading high-performing teams make him an ideal leader for our commercial operations,” said Luiz Beling, CEO, Apeel Sciences. “His background in building scalable, sustainable solutions aligns perfectly with Apeel’s vision, and I’m confident that Jeff will drive continued success as we expand our reach and deepen our impact in the produce industry.”

Kammermeyer holds an MBA from Saint Louis University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Southeast Missouri State University.

ABOUT APEEL

Apeel is on a mission to create a healthier and more sustainable global food system by working with nature to use the power of materials and data sciences. Apeel’s plant-based protection allows for longer-lasting produce by using materials already found in all fruits and vegetables. This protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that causes produce to spoil and outperforms existing technologies in maintaining freshness from farm to kitchen. Apeel’s plant-based protection is available for an ever-growing number of categories and markets, including organic and conventionally grown produce. Additionally, Apeel is integrating new data and quality tools that will allow the food system to do more with the extra time created by Apeel’s plant-based protection. Farmers can sell more of what they grow, retailers can sell more of what they source, and people can enjoy more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all.

Apeel and Food Gone Good are registered trademarks of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com.