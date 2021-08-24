APHIS Amends Import Requirements for Citrus from Australia

Effective immediately, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is revising the entry requirements for citrus fruit from the Districts of Riverina and Sunraysia in Australia. This revision is necessary because both Riverina and Sunraysia no longer meet the requirements to be considered fruit fly free areas for Queensland fruit fly (Bactrocera tryoni or QFF). This action applies to the importation of the following fresh citrus species, when produced in either district:

Grapefruit, Citrus x paradisi

Lemons, Citrus x meyeri Tanaka and Citrus x limon (L.) Burm. f.

Lime, Citrus aurantiifolia, Citrus latfolia

Mandarins, clementines and tangerines, including satsumas, and other fruits grown from this species or its hybrids, Citrus reticulata Blanco

Oranges, Citrus x sinensis (L.) Osbeck

Tangelo, Citrus paradisi x reticulata, Citrus x tangelo Ingram & Moore

Tangor, Citrus x nobilis Lour

APHIS is now requiring in transit cold treatment for the aforementioned citrus varieties when originating in regulated areas for QFF, including the Districts of Riverina and Sunraysia. APHIS will require treatment of citrus prior to entering the United States, as listed in the table below:

Commodity Treatment Schedule Grapefruit T107-d or T107-d-3 Lemon T107-d or T107-d-3 Lime T107-d Mandarin/Clementine/Tangerine T107-d or T107-d-2 Orange T107-d or T107-d-2 Tangelo T107-d or T107-d-2 Tangor T107-d or T107-d-2

Fresh citrus fruit from designated fruit fly free areas in Australia may continue to be exported with a phytosanitary certificate and without cold treatment for Queensland fruit fly.

APHIS is taking this action in response to detections of Queensland fruit fly in the Districts of Riverina and Sunraysia in Australia. Under this Federal Order, fresh citrus fruit from areas where Queensland fruit fly is present must be treated in accordance to 7 CFR 305, which is an APHIS approved treatment schedules for Queensland fruit fly.

For additional information regarding this Federal Order, please call Senior Regulatory Policy Specialist Tony Román at 301-851-2242 or e-mail at Juan.A.Roman@usda.gov.