APHIS Authorizes the Importation of Hass Avocados from Guatemala into the United States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Produce November 18, 2024

Stakeholder Announcement

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is authorizing the importation of fresh Hass avocado (Persea americana var. Hass) fruit from Guatemala into the United States. Through careful analysis and thorough research, APHIS has determined that this commodity can be safely imported from Guatemala into the United States with appropriate mitigations.

APHIS has concluded the risks of introducing or spreading plant pests or noxious weeds from imported fresh Hass avocado fruit can be successfully mitigated using systems approach, allowing commercial fruit only, packinghouse and place-of-production registrations, and additional safeguarding measures.

This change is effective on publication in the Federal Register on November 8, 2024.

APHIS protects the health of U.S. agriculture and natural resources against invasive pests and diseases, regulates genetically engineered crops, administers the Animal Welfare Act, and helps people and wildlife coexist. We also certify the health of U.S. agricultural exports and resolve phytosanitary and sanitary issues to open, expand, and maintain markets for U.S plant and animal products.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

Related Articles

Produce

The Hass Avocado Board Continues Industry Webinar Series with Nutrition Spotlight

Hass Avocado Board Produce May 19, 2022

 The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is hosting the next installment in its complimentary industry webinar series, on May 26, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. PT. The webinar, “Leveraging the Avocado’s Nutrition Story to Drive Demand,” will educate attendees on highlighting the nutritional benefits of avocados to help drive demand using ready-to-use resources from HAB’s Avocado Nutrition Center and Love One Today®.

Produce

USDA Seeks Nominees for the Hass Avocado Board

USDA AMS Produce March 18, 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking six nominees for the Hass Avocado Board. Seats open for nominees are two producer and one importer seat for members and two producer and one importer seat for alternates. USDA will appoint members and alternates to serve three-year terms beginning Nov. 1, 2022.

Produce

Hass Avocado Board Announces Move to New Online Nomination and Voting Process as Search Begins to Fill Ten Seats

Hass Avocado Board Produce March 1, 2023

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) kicks off 2023 nominations today with an announcement of open seats and news of moving its process online. Between now and March 31, eligible Hass Avocado producers and importers can nominate themselves or others at for one of ten, three-year terms opening on the Board this November – six open seats for producers, four for importers.