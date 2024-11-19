APHIS Authorizes the Importation of Hass Avocados from Guatemala into the United States

Stakeholder Announcement

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is authorizing the importation of fresh Hass avocado (Persea americana var. Hass) fruit from Guatemala into the United States. Through careful analysis and thorough research, APHIS has determined that this commodity can be safely imported from Guatemala into the United States with appropriate mitigations.

APHIS has concluded the risks of introducing or spreading plant pests or noxious weeds from imported fresh Hass avocado fruit can be successfully mitigated using systems approach, allowing commercial fruit only, packinghouse and place-of-production registrations, and additional safeguarding measures.

This change is effective on publication in the Federal Register on November 8, 2024.

