APHIS Quarantines Entire State of Mississippi due to Citrus Greening

USDA APHIS Produce February 24, 2025

APHIS Establishes a Citrus Greening (Huanglongbing) Quarantine in Mississippi

To: State, Tribal, and Territory Agricultural Regulatory Officials

Effective immediately, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in cooperation with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, is establishing a quarantine for the entire state of Mississippi for citrus greening (Huanglongbing; HLB), caused by Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus. APHIS is taking this action because of citrus greening detections in plant tissue samples collected from residential properties in Harrison County, Mississippi. 

APHIS is applying safeguarding measures on the interstate movement of regulated articles from the state of Mississippi. This action is necessary to prevent the spread of citrus greening to non-infested areas of the United States.

The specific changes to the quarantined area in Mississippi can be found on the APHIS Citrus Greening website. APHIS will publish a notice of this change in the Federal Register.

For additional information you may contact:

Abby R. Stilwell
Agriculturist
(919) 323 6296
abby.r.stilwell@usda.gov

Daniel Murphy
Agriculturist
(775) 221-9237
daniel.m.murphy@usda.gov

/s/
Dr. Mark L Davidson
Deputy Administrator
Plant Protection and Quarantine

