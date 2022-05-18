APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Finger Lime from Italy

The Government of Italy has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of fresh Finger Lime (Citrus australasica) for consumption into the United States. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for Finger Lime fruit for consumption from Italy will be available for review and comment until June 17, 2021. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation