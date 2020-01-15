APHIS Seeks Comments on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for Fresh Melon Fruit From Japan

The government of Japan has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize importation of fresh melon fruit (Cucumis melo) for consumption into the continental United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for melon fruit for consumption from Japan will be available for review and comment until February 14, 2020. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation