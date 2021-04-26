Apple Category Leaders to Speak at Hazel Tech Apple Quality Summit

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces panelists to speak at the virtual Apple Quality Summit held on Friday April 30th. The Grower Perspectives Panelists include Leighton Rice, Quality Control Manager at Rice Fruit Company of Adams County, PA and Scott Kee, VP of Operations at Sacia Orchards of Galesville, WI. The panelists represent category leaders from across US apple production regions that share a dedication for quality and innovation across their operations. The panel will be moderated by Kelly Dietz Hale, VP of Sales at Hazel Technologies, Inc.

“As an eighth-generation grower in Adams County, I have a legacy to uphold and a responsibility to the 30+ surrounding farm families for which we have the honor to receive, store, pack and market quality fruit,” commented Leighton Rice, Rice Fruit Company. “At Rice Fruit Company we have been diligent in moving forward and embracing new technologies while staying true to our heritage. The Apple Quality Summit is a great opportunity to talk with the industry about the exciting ways we are continually improving the apple category.” Rice Fruit Company is the largest apple-packing facility in the Eastern half of the United States, packing more than a million boxes of high-quality apples annually.

“Sacia Orchards is continuing to invest in the latest technologies to enhance quality, which is why we are excited to participate in the Apple Quality Summit,” commented Scott Kee, Sacia Orchards. “This forum is a unique occasion to encourage and promote the apple industry through research and education, and to support the category through the exchange of new information.” Sacia Orchards is the 2nd largest apple orchard in Wisconsin, currently growing 19 varieties of apples across over 200 acres of farmland.

Other Summit speakers include Ann-Marie Roerink, Principal of 210 Analytics and Mario Cervantes, Senior Business Development Manager at Hazel Technologies. Roerink will present on the latest apple category trends including insights on variety performance and consumer research. Cervantes works closely with growers from Washington to New York state and will speak on shelf-life extension technology and cold storage monitoring innovations.

Hazel Tech Quality Summits bring together experts and leaders in postharvest research, qualitative and quantitative market analytics, farming, and shelf-life extension technology to present at their crop focused virtual events. The Apple Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until April 30th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit www.bit.ly/applequalitysummit2021

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel Tech products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Rice Fruit Company:

Rice Fruit Company is the largest apple-packing facility in the Eastern United States. Situated in the heart of Pennsylvania’s prime orchard country, the company receives, stores, and packs more than a million boxes of high-quality fresh Pennsylvania apples annually. Rice Fruit Company is dedicated to quality and innovation while preserving its founding traditions.

For more information, visit www.ricefruit.com

About Sacia Orchards:

Sacia Orchards was founded in 1908 and is Wisconsin’s second largest apple producer. Sacia grows 19 different apple varieties at four distinct and separate parcels of land. The majority of our apples are sold to upper Midwest wholesale produce distributors. Our apples are sold under the Sacia brand and/or local grocer’s private label. “Sacia” branded apple are often found in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

For more information, visit www.saciaorchards.com

About 210 Analytics:

210 Analytics, LLC provides customized research and marketing strategies with a specialty in food retailing. Working closely with retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, manufacturers and trade associations, 210 Analytics offers an in-depth perspective on the changing nature of the consumer, shopper and the food retailing business. Its consumer-centric studies often serve as a catalyst for industry growth by providing deep category insight and solutions. Find Anne-Marie Roerink on LinkedIn for frequent industry updates.

For more information, visit www.210analytics.com