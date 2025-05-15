Apple Imports Make Their Way From Chile to U.S. Retailers

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands, a leading grower, marketer, and developer of premium conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries, proudly announces the arrival of its fresh-picked 2025 apple crop from Chile. With popular varieties like Honeycrisp and the exclusive Pazazz® now reaching U.S. retailers, consumers can enjoy flavorful, fresh apples throughout the spring and summer seasons.

This year’s imported produce season kicked off with a wide array of both conventional and organic varieties, including Gala, Pink Lady, Granny Smith, Fuji, and Honeycrisp, along with Bartlett and Bosc pears. Honeybear’s fan-favorite Pazazz apple also returns, delivering premium taste and eating quality at a time when many domestic apples begin to lose flavor.

“Honeybear Brands is the leading apple importer from the Southern Hemisphere, ensuring retailers have premium conditioned fruit to meet shopper expectations year-round,” said Don Roper, vice president of sales and marketing at Honeybear Brands. “This fresh crop provides exceptional flavor, supporting strong repeat purchases and driving top-line sales throughout the summer.”

For over 20 years, Honeybear’s import program has delivered consistent, high-quality fruit from the finest growing regions in the world. This initiative not only ensures year-round supply but also provides retailers with efficient lowest landed costs solution to meet summer fruit demand.

Pazazz®: Summer’s Standout Apple

The Pazazz apple—exclusive to Honeybear—is gaining popularity among apple enthusiasts for its explosive crunch and bold, sweet-tangy flavor. A late-season apple that holds its texture and taste long after other premium varieties fade, Pazazz is ideal for snacking, cooking, or elevating any recipe.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products, is a family-owned company with over 40 years of experience as a dual-hemisphere grower, packer, shipper, and importer of premium apples, pears, and cherries. A pioneer in the commercialization of Honeycrisp apples, Honeybear is recognized as an industry leader in regenerative agriculture, new variety development, and year-round supply solutions for retailers. Headquartered in Elgin, Minnesota, Honeybear operates across North and South America to ensure consistent quality and supply.

For more information, visit www.honeybearbrands.com.

Honeybear® is a registered trademark of Wescott Agri Products.

