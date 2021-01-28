Applewood Fresh EverCrisp, The Sweetest Apple for Your Healthy Lifestyle

Applewood Fresh®, a premier produce brand and fourth-generation grower, packer/shipper and marketer of Michigan-grown apples is shipping EverCrisp® apples. When it comes to exciting new apples available this winter, the best was saved for last: EverCrisp® expands its availability this year as a late-season, sweet apple that packs a superior crunch.

This great quality, blushed rosy red apple is juicy and firm. And, the EverCrisp® name says it all. Ever durable, the apple harvests in lateOctober and stores well, the fruits true flavor is developed during storage, maintaining its sweetness and texture like no other – giving apple lovers a fresh, new choice. At the first of the year, the perfect time to introduce to consumers. That makes EverCrisp® the ideal snack for a healthy New Year, and a crave-able delight well into 2021. The MAIA-1 apple variety’s parentage are Honeycrisp and Fuji, which combines their flavor and juiciness. Each bite produces a loud crunch, followed by an explosion of sweetness.

“This year’s vintage harvest will also place EverCrisp® on grocers’ shelves, as it is the perfect time of year to add a new variety for consumers to discover as they look to eat healthy, said Brian Coates, VP of Sales for Applewood Fresh. Today, EverCrisp® supplies continue to grow each year as more fruit comes into production. Availability is expected to expand exponentially in 2021 and beyond.”

Applewood Fresh offers bulk packaging in Standard and Euro Tray pack Cartons, as well as a number of packaged options; 2 lb. pouch, 3 lb. poly bags and tote bags to fit the new trend of increased packaged apple sales. Retailers should promote packaged fruit and merchandise in lead-off positions in their produce departments to drive sales. Customers are looking for quick grab and go solutions as the navigate the store to expedite their shopping trip.

To help retailers drive sales, both in-store and online digital marketing tools have been developed to support the EverCrisp® program. With the help from The Produce Moms®, the eye-catching marketing materials include delicious recipes, e-books and much more. “The apple provides a full sensory experience that leaves consumers craving another bite,” said Scott Swindeman, Owner of Applewood Fresh.”

For more information about the Applewood Fresh, and to place orders, please contact the sales team at Applewood Fresh at 616-239-2871.