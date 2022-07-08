Aptean Extends its Food and Beverage ERP Presence in the Food Distribution Market Through the Acquisition of Produce Pro Software

ALPHARETTA, GA – Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of Produce Pro Software, a provider of enterprise technology solutions built to support the specific needs of the fresh produce and perishables industries. Produce Pro’s products are designed to serve its customers across the supply chain from production to distribution and are used by hundreds of food distributors, brokers, processors and growers in North America.

With the acquisition of Produce Pro, Aptean builds upon its award-winning Food & Beverage ERP offerings with additional functionality to serve the food distribution segment of the industry. Produce Pro will benefit from Aptean’s global scale, resources and technological expertise.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Woodridge, Illinois, Produce Pro’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution is designed to meet the unique, end-to-end, operational challenges of fresh food producers and distributors. Food distribution often involves the receipt and shipment of products with a short shelf life, resulting in a high risk of loss or waste of inventory. Produce Pro’s platform helps its customers meet this risk and other complexities, including food quality and safety requirements, pricing fluctuations, dependency on supplier relationships and complex inventory management by supporting traceability, increasing visibility and improving efficiencies across the supply chain.

“Aptean is excited to expand our purpose-built software offerings for the food and beverage industry to support the unique needs of produce and perishables distributors,” said Bob Kocis, President, Americas at Aptean. “Distributors play a vital role in the food industry, connecting growers and manufacturers with the food service businesses that will ultimately transact with consumers. The talented team at Produce Pro understands the specific requirements of these companies and is committed to the success of its customers. Like Aptean, Produce Pro’s business is focused on delivering value through industry-specific solutions and together we will continue to help our customers operate more efficiently and profitably.”

“Produce Pro is pleased to join forces with Aptean,” said Dave Donat, President at Produce Pro. “Aptean’s established expertise in the food and beverage industry combined with its scale and resources will allow Produce Pro to enhance our ability to serve our customers and innovate for future growth.”

Software Equity Group (SEG) served as the exclusive advisor to Produce Pro Software.

About Produce Pro

Produce Pro is an all-in-one ERP software providing innovative business and technology solutions to fresh produce businesses and the perishables industry. Produce Pro supports many of the best run companies providing an end-to-end solution that includes sales order entry, purchasing, manufacturing, inventory management, routing and logistics, accounting, E-commerce, EDI, document imaging, analytics and warehouse management. Proudly on the cutting edge of traceability, they provide their clients with the tools to meet the demands of their customers. For more information about Produce Pro, please visit www.producepro.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

