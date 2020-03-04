Aramburo Produce Inc. Announces New Warehouse Location

Aramburo Produce Inc., the Los Angeles based wholesale produce distributor, is no stranger to change and innovation.

In 2018, their official website debuted and in 2019, their Hatch Chile Roasting program nearly doubled in size.

This year, the family-owned company is taking their rebranding efforts a little farther… three and a half miles farther to be exact. Aramburo Produce Inc. has a new warehouse location!

While still in the city of Vernon, the new location is much more accessible for visitors and easy to spot too. The corner building that faces Bandini Blvd features a banner with the company logo that is sure to turn heads. The team at Aramburo Produce is eager to continue connecting customers to freshness all year long.

“The decision to move to a larger warehouse was the next actionable step we could take in terms of growth for the company,” says owner, Tomas Niebla. 2020 is already off to a fiery start for the fresh chile pepper experts and they’re just getting started.

NEW WAREHOUSE LOCATION:

4323 BANDINI BLVD VERNON, CA 90058



