Arctic Apples Announces New Staff Promotions For 2021

Summerland, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF), developer and grower behind the innovative Arctic® apple, is pleased to announce a line of staff changes and promotions in 2021 at the VP and manager level.

Jenn Armen – VP of Marketing & Sales is now VP of Business & Corporate Development

“We are proud to be a company that promotes from within and this is evident in the astounding work our team has done over the past year,” said Neal Carter, president and founder of OSF. “We look forward to seeing more achievements and success in 2021.”

Arctic apples’ fresh slices are available in 4 sizes and 2 varieties: Arctic® Golden (sweet) and Arctic® Granny (tart) in 40 oz., 10 oz., 5 oz. and 2 oz. bags. Arctic apple slices retain their fresh appearance and flavor long after conventional apple slices.

Arctic apples are grown for those who believe wholesome foods are essential for a healthy lifestyle and are looking for fruits that are unmatched in quality, convenience, and sustainability. For more information, please visit arcticapples.com.

About Okanagan Specialty Fruits® & Arctic® Apples

Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF) is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, growing, processing and marketing of novel tree fruit varieties developed through bioengineering and other molecular tools. Based in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2020. OSF’s flagship product is its great tasting, high quality Arctic® apples. Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption. For consumer information, visit www.arcticapples.com; for company information and partnership opportunities, visit www.okspecialtyfruits.com.