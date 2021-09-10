Arctic Apples Sampling Event a “Sweet” Success

Summerland, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF), developer and grower behind the Arctic® apple varieties that taste freshly-picked and stay orchard fresh longer, recently launched a sampling event in the San Francisco Bay area with huge success. Over 12,000 Arctic apple samples were handed out during a three-day period at various events throughout the city.

“We chose San Francisco as a target market to create awareness about the new availability of Arctic apple products in the area via Amazon Fresh,” explained Rebecca Catlett, Director of Marketing and Communications for OSF. “The Arctic apple street teams were able to engage with over 13,000 people during the event and people were able to try both our sweet Arctic® Golden slices and our tart Arctic® Granny slices.”

QR codes were handed out with the product where samplers had the opportunity to complete a short survey and enter a contest to win a $2,500 Visa gift card, resulting in over 6,300 QR code scans. Survey results indicated a rating of 4.7 out of 5 for how much respondents loved Arctic apples.

“Atop the hill of Alamo Square, these beautiful crisp, green apples were handed to us by a wonderful ambassador,” said Jeff Morris, who was visiting from San Diego and was selected as the winner of the survey contest. “The perfect amount of tartness, the perfect amount of sweetness, and the perfect amount of crunch were the only way to describe these apples.”

Morris has a birthday coming up soon and may use his prize to plan a fun vacation to celebrate.

“We always find that the best way for people to discover the freshly-picked taste of Arctic apples is to experience the difference firsthand,” explained Neal Carter, President of OSF. “These sampling events are a great way to do just that. Given the success of this one, we will definitely be exploring opportunities to do more in the future.”

Besides the San Francisco Bay area, Arctic apples are also available in other select markets of Amazon Fresh including San Diego, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

About Okanagan Specialty Fruits & Arctic Apples

Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, growing, processing, and marketing of novel tree fruit varieties developed through bioengineering. Based in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2020. OSF’s flagship product is its Arctic apple varieties. Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption. For consumer information, visit www.arcticapples.com; for company information and partnership opportunities, visit www.okspecialtyfruits.com.