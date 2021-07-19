Arctic Apples to Introduce New Product Options at PMA Foodservice

Summerland, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF), developer and grower behind the innovative Arctic® apple, will be showcasing their newest product at the PMA Foodservice exhibition July 21-22 in Monterey, California. In addition to their 40 oz. sliced foodservice packs available in both Arctic® Golden and Arctic® Granny varieties, the company is excited to introduce new diced and half slice options to their product line up as well.

“With a better flavor and an impressive 28-day shelf life, Arctic apples provide the foodservice industry with the ability to save time, money, and reduce unnecessary food waste,” explains Bob Wilkinson, Director of Sales at OSF. “Each time we introduce a new product line we are able to expand these benefits to more foodservice operators, while increasing menu, ingredient and processing possibilities.”

Exhibition attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #719 to learn more about the benefits of Arctic apples and take a sample bag to experience the freshly picked taste for themselves. A 2 oz. package option will also be on hand, which is the perfect option for school lunch programs.

“Besides the many benefits of Arctic apples, what really sets us apart is how our apples are grown,” says Neal Carter, President and Founder of OSF. “Arctic apples are grown specifically for slicing. This offers customers a premium product with a superior, fresh from the orchard taste you won’t experience anywhere else.”

PMA Foodservice attendees that are interested in setting up a meeting prior to the exhibition can contact Wilkinson at bwilkinson@okspecialtyfruits.com.

About Okanagan Specialty Fruits & Arctic Apples

Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, growing, processing, and marketing of novel tree fruit varieties developed through bioengineering. Based in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2020. OSF’s flagship product is its Arctic apple varieties. Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption. For consumer information, visit www.arcticapples.com; for company information and partnership opportunities, visit www.okspecialtyfruits.com.