Arctic Apples Unveils 2020 Harvest Video

Summerland, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF), developer and grower behind the innovative Arctic® apple, has released a video capturing the 2020 harvest. Filmed this past fall, the video, located HERE, includes an inside look at the processing and packaging of Arctic apples.

“We wanted to take viewers on a visual journey with us through a typical season with Arctic apples,” said Bob Wilkinson, Director of Sales for OSF. “It is our hope that this video provides new insight into the care and precision it takes to grow, process and package Arctic apples.”

Arctic apples use the apple’s own genes to “turn off” the enzyme responsible for making apples turn brown when cut or bruised. The result is a longer shelf life and an apple that tastes and looks better, which means less food waste from harvest to consumption.

Arctic apples’ fresh slices are available in 4 sizes and 2 varieties: Arctic® Golden (sweet) and Arctic® Granny (tart) in 40 oz., 10 oz., 5 oz. and 2 oz. bags. Arctic apple slices retain their fresh appearance and flavor long after conventional apple slices.

Arctic apples are grown for those who believe wholesome foods are essential for a healthy lifestyle and are looking for fruits that are unmatched in quality, convenience, and sustainability. For more information, please visit arcticapples.com.

About Okanagan Specialty Fruits® & Arctic® Apples

Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF) is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, growing, processing and marketing of novel tree fruit varieties developed through bioengineering and other molecular tools. Based in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2020. OSF’s flagship product is its nonbrowning Arctic® apples. Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption. For consumer information, visit www.arcticapples.com; for company information and partnership opportunities, visit www.okspecialtyfruits.com.