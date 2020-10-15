Ark Foods Introduces Clean Label Salads at PMA Fresh Summit

NEW YORK – ​Ark Foods — the modern-day farming company bringing unique vegetables and vegetable-based creations to the produce aisle — debuted its Clean Label Salad line today at the Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit virtual trade show.

Clean Label Salads, made entirely from ingredients great-grandmas would recognize, join Ark Foods’ lineup of best-selling heat-and-eat Veggie Bowls, and serve as an easier, healthier, affordable lunch option amidst a 40% rise in home cooking seen from the COVID-19 pandemic* (The Food Industry Association, 2020).

“Launching our Clean Label Salads at this time became even more important to us as we saw how customers adjusted to a new normal,” says Noah Robbins, founder and CEO. “We’re proud to offer two full product lines to choose from when it comes to eating clean without steep costs or effort in the kitchen. We can’t wait to introduce these salads to customers.”

The line will consist of four SKUs featuring updated nods to classic salads, with vegetables rarely seen in ready-to-eat salads, like watermelon radish and golden beets. The bowls range from 330-410 calories and deliver between 13-18 grams of protein for consumers focused on fueling up while achieving their health goals.

Crunchy Kale Ranch – Plant-based ranch dressing, chickpea croutons, pepitas, brussels sprouts, sun-dried tomatoes

Bright Pesto Greens – Vegan pesto dressing, chickpea croutons, cashews, sun-dried tomatoes, golden beets

Cashew Kale Caesar – Plant-based Caesar dressing, chickpea croutons, red cabbage, watermelon radish

Ginger Sesame Greens – Ginger sesame dressing, pepitas, cashews, red carrots, red cabbage

Clean Label Salads will be available starting in early 2021, at $4.99 MSRP per salad.

About Ark Foods

Ark Foods is a modern-day farming company that creates simple, fresh, and exciting food. From unique peppers and Honeynut Squash to plant-based Veggie Bowls, Ark Foods believes there’s magic in growing and eating vegetables, and works every day to share this feeling with the world. Ark Foods has built its own ecosystem and is deeply involved at every stage of production, from purchasing the highest-quality seeds to growing crops responsibly, and producing imaginative food that, in any form it might take, will be remarkable. Ark Foods is available at select retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Costco, and Walmart. For more information, visit www.arkfoods.com or follow on Instagram @arkfoods.