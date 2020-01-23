Art Vega Joins Sev-Rend as Vice President of Business Development

Sev-Rend is pleased to announce the addition of Art Vega as their new Vice President of Business Development.

Bringing Art Vega on as the VP of Business Development lines up with Sev-Rend’s goals to further service their clients in key industries with high-performance packaging. This move allows Sev-Rend to expand their footprint even further in the consumer packaging world.

“Art brings a wealth of knowledge to our team that will allow us to grow as a strategic partner with our new and existing clients” states Greg Petermeyer – COO of Sev-Rend. “His experience within the produce industry alone will allow Sev-Rend to build, manage, and maintain relationships with our current customer base along with expanding into several other key areas as well.”

Art brings almost 30 years’ experience to the Sev-Rend team ranging from packaging to marketing to sales. He most recently held the title of Director of Retail at Giro Pack USA Inc. He has also held such notable positions as Director of Procurement and Sales with Charlie’s Produce and VP of Merchandising/Marketing with SYSCO Corporation.

“The amount of growth potential Art brings to our organization is exciting” says Robert Williams – President of Sev-Rend. “We look forward to Art working with our team to help further strengthen relationships with our client base plus opening the doors for new business developments.”

Art Vega states “I am excited to be part of the Sev-Rend team. Rob has invested deeply and strategically on the organization. Sev-Rend has always had solutions for fresh produce with tags/mesh, film/mesh, and pouches, but with investments in people and machinery, Sev-Rend is now also able to manage artwork, design and print pouch packaging solutions – including frozen items. All under the same roof and the best part is that it’s all in the USA. This is important in many ways, such as cutting lead times down significantly. Having a completely united team, all focused on customer success, is a great service we can provide to our clients.”

The addition to the management team is in line with Sev-Rend growth strategy. This gain on leadership is in parallel with the capital investments Sev-Rend has made over the past several years to support the needs of the packaging market. The addition of a new wide web press and pouch converting equipment are just some additional examples of Sev-Rend’s commitment to growth to support this ever expanding market.

Sev-Rend is a leading supplier of high performance packaging and has been in the packaging business for over 25 years. Their headquarters and manufacturing site is strategically located in Collinsville, IL, just outside of St. Louis, MO.