As Shoppers Continue to Cook at Home and Increase Spending, Side Delights Potato Products Deliver on the 2022 Trends

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® kicks off the New Year with the plant-based products that shoppers seek to save time and money while reducing food waste. While cooking at home is here to stay, consumers are looking for easy to prepare foods. Recent data shows that 44 percent of consumers cooked more often in 2021 than pre-pandemic1, and with supply-chain concerns and a renewed appreciation of eating at home, the trend doesn’t appear to be going away. In a recent KPMG survey, shoppers estimated a 22% increase in food expenditures in 2022 compared to pre-Covid spending2. According to the Produce Blue Book Top 5 Food Trends of 2022, “Easy Food” earns the number one spot3.

Side Delights® offers shoppers an affordable solution with various time-saving products such as the convenience line of Steamables, Bakeables, and Grillables and potato kits including Flavorables and SaltHouse potatoes which are packaged with seasonings and special salts. The entire line of Side Delights® products also includes popular potato types, organic and gourmet potatoes with fast and simple recipes for any meal type at any time of day on the Recipe Page of the Side Delights Website.

In addition to convenience, Side Delights® potato products support the increased focus on ‘Environmentally Conscious Eating,’ as shoppers start the new year with a renewed interest in the Mediterranean diet, Whole 30, flexitarian diets, and a commitment to reducing food waste.4 “Potatoes are perfect for plant-based diets based on their nutritional value, filling nature, and their flexibility,” said Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Fresh potatoes have a long shelf life and leftover potatoes can be mashed or used in recipes such as soup or a potato hash – reducing food waste and saving money. They are the right vegetable to promote this time of year.”

For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).