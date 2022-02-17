As Shoppers Plan Easter and Mother’s Day Menus, Side Delights Suggests Secondary Displays to Promote Potato Pairings

Newport Beach, CA – In advance of Easter and Mother’s Day, Side Delights® is providing potato pairings and secondary display suggestions to help increase spring holiday grocery sales.

In 2020 and 2021, National Retail Federation studies showed that consumers spent record numbers on food shopping in preparation for the Easter holiday exceeding $6.48 Billion and 6.32 Billion, respectively1. The same organization stated that despite the pandemic, 83% of American’s plan to celebrate Mother’s Day in 20222. As shoppers plan their spring holiday menus, retailers can help increase potato sales with secondary displays of complementary items and potato pairings.

An Idaho Potato Commission study confirmed that secondary displays positively impact potato category sales. Stores with secondary potato displays showed a 22% sales increase compared to stores with no secondary display and showed an average category growth of 2.5%.3

“Easter and Mother’s Day are perfect holidays to celebrate with food and family, such as a BBQ and backyard Easter egg hunt, Mother’s Day brunch, or a festive family-style dinner,” said Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “With eye-catching displays and a full assortment of potatoes, Side Delights® can help shoppers select their holiday menu items while increasing in-store sales. Retailers can further increase the basket ring by pairing potatoes with complementary secondary displays this Spring holiday season.”

Side Delights suggests the following pairings:

Display Pairing: Potatoes/Eggs Recipe Pairing: Mashed Potato and Egg Bites

Display Pairing: Potatoes/Meat Recipe Pairing: Sheet Pan Baked Chicken And Potatoes With Lemon Butter Sauce

Display Pairing: Potatoes/Herbs Recipe Pairing: Roasted Gourmet Potatoes With Herbs

For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit FreshSolutionsNet.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).