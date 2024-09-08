ASIA FRUIT AWARDS: Winners Announced

Australian Avocados, Joy Wing Mau Group, Sam’s Club China, and Hortifrut IG Berries are the winners of the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS 2024.

Hong Kong – Australian Avocados’ international marketing campaign, leading fruit distributor Joy Wing Mau Group, membership-only retailer Sam’s Club China, and India-based berry grower-marketer Hortifrut IG Berries have won the prestigious ASIA FRUIT AWARDS 2024.

The annual pan-Asian awards are presented by ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE to celebrate excellence and recognise outstanding achievement in Asia’s fresh produce business, with the winners selecte­­d by the two organisations.

The winners were announced during a presentation ceremony at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show, which is taking place at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong on 4-6 September 2024.

The ASIA FRUIT AWARDS are given in four categories, ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’, ‘Importer of the Year’, ‘Produce Retailer of the Year’, and the ‘Impact Award’, which recognises significant contribution to developing Asia’s fresh produce business.

MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR: AUSTRALIAN AVOCADOS

Hort Innovation and Avocados Australia took out the Marketing Campaign of the Year Award for the 2023/24 Australian Avocados campaign.

The extensive international marketing campaign spanned seven different markets, including Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, India and the GCC region. It engaged more than 30 retail chains in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, as well as top importers and leading online sales platforms.

The Australian Avocados’ marketing effort featured an effective combination of B2C and B2B activities. Hort Innovation delivered the B2C campaign, with agency Bastion managing in-market execution, to showcase Australian Avocados as ‘a premium choice’ for consumers. Industry body Avocados Australia steered the B2B activities, working closely with Hort Innovation and other service providers.

The campaign comprised a wide range of activities tailored to each market. B2C activities included in-store displays, sampling sessions, online advertising, gifts with purchase, cooking demonstrations and social media engagement. B2B programmes featured retail training, partnerships with restaurant chains, trade show participation, collaboration with importers, and inbound and outbound trade missions.

Brand ambassador endorsement was also a highlight of the campaign, with Australian cricket icon Brett Lee supporting the launch of Australian Avocados in India as well as promotions in Middle East markets where the sport is popular.

Introducing the winner, ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE editor John Hey said the campaign succeeded in boosting brand awareness and driving sales of Australian avocados especially in new markets such as Japan, Thailand, India and the GCC region. Avocados are an emerging category in several Asian markets, and the campaign also played a key role in educating trade and consumers about handling, ripening, preparation and usage, he noted.

Chief executive officer of Hort Innovation, Brett Fifield, chief executive officer of Hort Innovation accepted the award together with Avocados Australia’s export development manager, Flora Zhang.

“We’re honoured to receive this award,” said Fifield. “It’s a testament to Australia’s dedication to producing premium-quality avocados. Our mission is to bring the great taste, quality, and versatility of Australian avocados to consumers internationally. This achievement validates our efforts and fuels our passion to share the goodness of Australian avocados with the world.”

IMPORTER OF THE YEAR: JOY WING MAU GROUP

Leading China-based global fruit distributor Joy Wing Mau Group won the Importer of the Year Award.

Already renowned as one of China’s top fruit importers, Joy Wing Mau was singled out for the strides it has made across several areas of the business over the past year.

The group was recognised for its role in developing trade relations and cooperation models with key global supplying countries to China, such as New Zealand, Thailand and Chile.

Joy Wing Mau has also collaborated with global logistics service providers to develop faster and more efficient routes to market for imported fruits. These include innovative solutions such as charter ships and flights, sea-air combination transport, and multi-port decentralised customs clearance.

In another milestone, Joy Wing Mau moved into its new headquarters in Shenzhen at the turn of the year. The JWM Binhai Tower is home to the first fully automated distribution centre and smart cold storage facility for fruit and vegetables in Asia, setting a benchmark in terms of digitilisation in the industry.

Konna Mu, general manager of Joy Wing Mau’s international procurement platform, accepted the Importer of the Year Award.

“We’d like to thank all our great partners globally whose continued support has brought us to the position we’re in today. This award is a great honour to Joy Wing Mau,” he said.

“We have been strategically positioned as a one-platform company connecting the best resources globally. The world is changing, and our industry requires even deeper synergy and partnership. Joy Wing Mau is committed to fostering the healthy and sustainable development of the fruit business, and to maximising value for everybody in the industry in China and beyond.”

PRODUCE RETAILER OF THE YEAR: SAM’S CLUB CHINA

The Produce Retailer of the Year Award went to Sam’s Club China.

Walmart introduced the membership-only warehouse club format to China more than 28 years ago with the opening of the first Sam’s Club in Shenzhen. Today, Sam’s Club has almost 50 stores across the country.

While many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers have struggled with the rise of e-commerce in China, Sam’s Club was singled out for its impressive performance and ongoing expansion.

Hey said the warehouse club retailer has carved out a niche catering to China’s growing middle class with a curated selection of better-quality produce, offering a unique experience and high value for its members.

By leveraging its global sourcing network and improving end-to-end efficiency, Sam’s Club has built member trust in its private-label brands with assurances of quality produce at reasonable prices, he noted.

Sam’s Club China was also recognised for its commitment to improving the fresh produce offering for consumers. This effort spans the entire supply chain, from working with seed breeders and IP variety companies to introduce new and improved products, through the retailer’s proactive approach on food safety standards and processes, to merchandising in-store. Sam’s Club continues to make enhancements to its fresh produce departments, such as installing walk-in chillers at its largest store in Shenzhen to better handle temperature-sensitive items such as berries.

Tina Zhang, chief merchandising officer (CMO) at Sam’s Club China, said the group was “honoured and motivated” to be awarded Asia’s best produce retailer in 2024.

“Our gratitude extends to our members who always trusted us, to my fellow colleagues who always worked hard to serve members, and to our partners who grew together with us,” said Qu. “As a membership club, ‘member-first’ has always been our principle, and we strive to create value for members. We will continue to innovate and offer quality items and services to members, bringing our slogan ‘Life is better in the Club’ to life.”

IMPACT AWARD: HORTIFRUT IG BERRIES

Hortifrut IG Berries was presented with the Impact Award for its pioneering efforts to help build the blueberry category from the ground up in India.

IG Berries was set up in 2017 as a joint venture between Indian fruit importer IG International, Australian breeder-marketer Mountain Blue Orchards (MBO), and agribusiness investor Mano D Babiolakis.

The partners developed a vertically integrated blueberry growing and marketing operation from scratch. This included building their own tissue culture laboratory to propagate plants and a complete nursery facility, finding suitable locations to plant, and managing the supply chain all the way to the end consumer.

The partners had to overcome a host of challenges, from harsh climatic conditions to contending with Covid-based restrictions during setup. They succeeded in establishing high-tech production of blueberries as a new crop in India, growing IP varieties renowned for their taste and texture.

In 2022, the collaboration between Hortifrut and IG Berries led to the establishment of Hortifrut IG Berries, significantly enhancing the venture’s operations and positioning it as a global leader in the berry market. The enterprise now boasts three production sites across 200ha.

Introducing the winner, Hey said Hortifrut IG Berries has been instrumental in cultivating demand for blueberries in India by marketing exclusive, high-quality varieties that offer an exceptional eating experience for consumers. It has also initiated an export venture for growing Indian-grown blueberries, targeting markets in the Middle East and beyond, he added.

“Receiving the Asia Fruit ‘Impact’ Award signifies more than mere acknowledgment; it reflects our commitment to revolutionising the fruit industry through sustainable practices and innovative approaches,” remarked Hector Lujan, CEO of Hortifrut.

“This honour fuels our passion and responsibility to lead by example, inspiring others to prioritise environmental stewardship and community wellbeing. It emphasises the importance of collaboration and shared growth, reminding us that together, we can cultivate not just quality produce, but also a healthier planet for generations to come.”

The four winners of the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS were presented with their trophies and certificates by David Axiotis, managing director of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA organiser Global Produce Events, and Chris White, managing director of Fruitnet Media International, which publishes ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE.

“We heartily congratulate our fantastic ASIA FRUIT AWARD winners,” said Axiotis. “All four winners are to be commended on their remarkable achievements and pioneering efforts. They are setting a very high standard, not just within Asia’s fresh produce business, but also on the global stage.”

