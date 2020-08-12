Asia Fruit Logistica is On This November

Berlin – ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is pivoting to an exciting new digital format in November 2020. It’s called ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON and it’s the place where Asia’s fresh produce business meets online. It will give thousands of exhibitors and visitors the best platform for them to connect, do business and to continue to grow their business in Asia this season.

“ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON has arisen out of the of COVID-19 challenge,” explains Will Wollbold commercial director of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. “Especially after the past months, you will know that there’s a solution for every problem in business, and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is our solution for you to achieve your business goals in Asia. It has become clear now that we can’t host our physical event in Singapore in November, so we’re working hard with a specialist software company based in Asia to develop ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON as a digital alternative.” Andrew Phua, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board, adds: “ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA continues to be a valued partner for Singapore, and we are proud that they have teamed up with a leading Singapore tech company to build their digital event. This demonstrates the full range of innovative solutions that Singapore has to offer to the MICE industry, as we reimagine what safe and high quality business events could look like.”

Asia is the world’s fastest growing market for fresh fruits and vegetables and crucial to the growth of the fresh produce business around the world. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA has helped promote this growth in Asia as the primary meeting point for global suppliers and buyers from across Asia for more than ten years. This will also be the case in 2020.

“It’s important buyers and sellers come together in Asia this year too,” explains Wollbold. “Of course, we’re disappointed, we’ve worked very hard with our expo partners in Singapore, but all over the world borders are closed and business travel is very difficult. So ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is our response to these challenges. It’s in the very best interests of every single exhibitor and trade visitor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.”

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is all about bringing buyers and sellers together. This is a meeting place online that uses the latest software for business matchmaking and meeting scheduling. In short, it finds you the most suitable contacts for your business, and then helps you to schedule formal business meetings at the time you want to have them during the core trade show days 18-20 November 2020. In addition ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is working with its partners at FRUITNET MEDIA INTERNATIONAL to host a full programme of online conferences, seminars, and workshops that begin in October and take place during ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON’s show days. It includes ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON, an online format of Asia’s longest running and most successful conference event for Asia’s fresh produce decision makers.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA organizing team and its global network of representatives is now contacting every exhibitor and potential new companies to discuss how they can maximise the results of their digital participation at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON. Trade visitor booking will open soon. More information at http://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/