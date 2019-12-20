ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA Moves to Singapore for 2020

Singapore / Berlin – ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, Asia’s leading fresh fruit and vegetable trade show, is moving to Singapore for its 2020 edition from its traditional location in Hong Kong.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020 will take place on 16-18 September at Singapore EXPO, a world-class exhibition centre near Singapore’s Changi Airport, with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS held on 15 September at the convention wing MAX Atria.

Organiser Global Produce Events (GPE) is relocating the 2020 edition as a precaution due to the continued uncertainty in Hong Kong. GPE has chosen Singapore as the location for the next edition of the show, because Singapore is a key business and trading hub in Asia, offering global connectivity, business efficiency, and access for fresh fruit and vegetables from around the world.

“On the background of ongoing instability in Hong Kong, we need to take care of the interests and concerns of exhibitors and trade visitors, who naturally expect clarity and predictability to make plans for 2020,” explained Will Wollbold, commercial director of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. “We’re excited to bring ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA to Singapore next year. Singapore offers a vibrant and innovative business environment, and has a proven record in facilitating quality events. Singapore is very well situated in South East Asia and creates further excellent business opportunities for our customers in the region,” said Wollbold.

“With the 16-18 September 2020 slot, we have secured dates at Singapore EXPO that are very close to our traditional dates and which we believe will be more convenient for our many exhibitors and visitors from across Asia and the rest of the world,” added Wollbold.

Following the Singapore edition in 2020, GPE will review market conditions and evaluate the response to the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, before making their decision on the location for future editions.

More than 12,000 high-quality trade professionals from 70+ countries around the world made the most of the opportunities to meet and do business with over 800 exhibitors from more than 40 different countries at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019, which took place on 4-6 September in Hong Kong.

Please find photos of Singapore EXPO here.

For more information on exhibiting at, or visiting at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please contact the organising team by email: info@gp-events.com or visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com

The brand family

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading continental trade show for

Asia’s fresh produce business, takes place on 16-18 September

2020 at Singapore EXPO in Singapore.

FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading global trade fair for the fresh produce business, takes place on 5-7 February 2020 at Berlin ExpoCenter City

in Germany.

CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA is now working at full speed to establish exciting new partnerships to create a new format in Shanghai for 2020.