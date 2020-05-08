Asia Fruit Logistica Reschedules to November

Singapore/Berlin – ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is rescheduling to 18-20 November 2020 in Singapore to ensure a successful trade show for every exhibitor and visitor coming from all over the world.

“We’ve come to this decision after a long, detailed, and very careful assessment of the situation with our exhibition venue partner and the authorities in Singapore as well as with key people in the international fresh produce business,” says Will Wollbold, Commercial Director of Global Produce Events (GPE), the organiser of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

“We want to help the global fresh fruit and vegetable industry to reconnect in Asia in 2020,” explains Wollbold. “Registration numbers from all over the world for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020 are good and broad. But in light of COVID-19 we believe it is right for exhibitors and visitors alike that we reschedule to mid-November. This will give them more than six months from now to plan their participation.”

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) welcomes the move. “ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is truly a significant platform for the global fresh produce industry, and we’re pleased to host the event at Singapore Expo on 18-20 November 2020,’ said Mr Andrew Phua, Executive Director of Exhibitions and Conferences, STB. “We understand Global Produce Events’ decision to reschedule ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, and are committed to working closely with them towards a successful show. We remain confident in Singapore’s strong reputation as a preferred destination for business events, and look forward to welcoming our delegates to Singapore.”

Singapore is a very reassuring location for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, Asia’s premier event for the international fresh fruit and vegetable business.

“Singapore is applying some of the strictest health and safety measures to fight this pandemic, including state of the art technology which we want to make available to our exhibitors and trade visitors,” said Wollbold, “And let’s not forget that Singapore is a key global transport hub with one-flight connections from hundreds of cities around the world. It means it’s so much easier to come here.”

Singapore was also the location of the first-ever Asiafruit Congress in 1998. The one-day conference event will now take place at Singapore Expo on Tuesday 17 November 2020.

For more information on exhibiting at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please contact: Organising Team by email: info@gp-events.com, telephone: +66 2 941 4600 or visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com

The brand family

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading continental trade show for Asia’s fresh produce business, takes place on 18-20 November 2020 at Singapore EXPO in Singapore.

FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading global trade fair for the fresh produce business, takes place on 3-5 February 2021 at Berlin ExpoCenter City in Germany.